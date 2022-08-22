UK weather: parts could be ‘very warm’ holidays as forecast predicts temperatures will rise again | UK News





Some parts of the UK are forecast to have a “very warm” bank holiday next weekend as the weather warms up again.

Over the past week, some regions have expressed relief as temperatures have cooled from prolonged heatwaves seen in many areas in late July and early August.

This was after Britain previously recorded record temperatures, resulting in wildfires, buckling of train lines and melting runways.

But with Britain’s infamous public holidays infamous for harsh conditions, many are probably looking forward to sunny weather to enjoy one last holiday across the country before the end of the year draws to a close.

And forecasters say mercury looks likely to rise once again.

“What the current data shows is clear,” said Jo Edwards, weather host for Sky News.

“The next few days will be unstable. Temperatures will be similar to normal in the north, but warm and humid in the south.

“Higher pressures are starting to come in as more stable conditions are promised over Thursday’s bank holiday weekend. But the complexities mean showers/rain cannot be ruled out, most likely in the South and Northwest.

“The southeast is likely to warm or become very warm, but conditions are not comparable to the recent heat wave.”

The weather service said the weather is likely to split northwest-southeast and the northwest part of the UK will be cooler.

The long-term forecast for the period covering the bank holiday weekend from Thursday 25 August to Saturday 3 September is “After an unstable week, stability is expected to spread across the UK during this period, with sunny and dry weather in most parts of the country.” will bring you a place.

“The northwest and northwest are likely to have stronger winds and some showers, with additional thunderstorms to the south and southeast at the beginning of the period.

“A northwest/southeast temperature split can also occur, where cooler air will characterize the north and the south will feel very warm and possibly humid.

“At the end of this period there will be strange showers again in the south and northwest, but sunny and dry weather will prevail for many. Light winds will be sunny and temperatures will be generally warm or very warm locally. South.”

A return of dry weather will not ease impending water restrictions as Thames Water and Yorkshire Water are implementing hose pipe bans this week.

Read more: No hosepipes – what are the rules, what are exemptions and what do they mean?

On Friday, Yorkshire Water thanked customers for reducing water demand before the ban and Natural Resources Wales (NRW) moved South West Wales into drought.

Martyn Hattersley, head of demand management for Yorkshire Water, said:

“We sincerely thank our customers for using water wisely. By reducing water usage, we will ensure that the reservoir holds as much water as possible.”

