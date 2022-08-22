Trump treated my family like disposable pawns and tore us apart, says daughter of convicted Jan. 6 rioter





Left to right, Peyton, Sarah and Jackson Reffitt.Peyton Reffitt

Guy Reffitt was sentenced to seven years in prison for his involvement in the Capitol riot.

His daughter told Insider that “it would be fair for former President Trump to be sentenced.”

She said “the modern American family becomes more fragile as the political climate increases.”

For 18-year-old Peyton Reffitt, what started as arguments around the dinner table ended with his family falling apart and his father receiving the longest prison sentence to date for his involvement in the Capitol riot inspired by Trump.

American family life in the age of Trump has taken on a toxic dimension, the young woman from Texas has said.

Peyton said the disintegration of her family began with angry cries between father and children and ended when her brother, Jackson Reffitt, then 18, reported her father to the FBI.

After the 2021 Capitol riot, Guy Reffitt, 49, returned to Wylie, a Dallas suburb, and told Jackson and Peyton, then 16, that they would be ‘traitors’ if they did. they would denounce him.

But Jackson had previously tipped off the FBI in December 2020, after growing concerned about his father’s radicalized right-wing rhetoric.

“We are an example of the fragility of the modern American family as the political climate intensifies,” Peyton said in a message to Insider. “There is not enough protection for American families from the effects of propaganda and misinformation.”

radicalize dad

Peyton Reffitt, left. Her father, Guy Reffitt, right, received the longest sentence yet for his involvement in the Capitol riot. Peyton Reffitt, FBI/Fox News video

Guy Reffitt was part of a militia movement called the Three Percent, many of whom joined the January 6 insurrection.

The movement focuses on the myth that only 3% of colonists fought in the War of Independence. The members see themselves as “modern versions of those revolutionaries, fighting against a tyrannical American government rather than against the British”.

Guy Reffitt was sentenced Aug. 1 to seven years and three months in prison, the longest jail term ever given to Capitol rioters. He was convicted of carrying a gun to Congress, interfering with police and threatening his children, NBC reported.

The story continues

On the steps of the courthouse immediately after their father’s sentencing, Peyton and her sister, Sarah, tried to make sense of what had happened to their family in front of TV cameras. They went viral on social media when Peyton told reporters that “Trump deserves life in prison if my dad is in jail that long.”

Peyton believes her family and others like them have been treated as “disposable pawns” in a power struggle.

“Former President Trump is not entirely responsible for my father’s actions on that day, January 6. However, in my opinion, I believe he used orchestrated language that uses subliminal projection, leading to and the day of, which in a real way bypasses the rational thinking of its followers and appeals to their deepest emotions,” she told Insider in a text.

The Reffitt family in 2006. Peyton Reffitt

“I think it would be fair for former President Trump to be convicted and serve the longest sentence for the events that occurred on January 6, 2021,” Peyton said.

Peyton is joined by a majority of Americans who think Trump should be indicted by Jan. 6, according to an IPSOS and ABC news poll.

A prison sentence for Trump “would be the responsibility to set a real precedent for our future as a nation to protect all American families and democracy itself,” she said.

Donald Trump at a rally in Missouri on November 5, 2018.JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

In recent years, families and friendships have been destroyed by the rise of extremist views, misinformation and conspiracy theories.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll, conducted during the first months of the Trump presidency, found that 16% of respondents said they stopped communicating with a friend or family member after the 2016 election.

Jacquelyn Hammond, 47, a bartender in Asheville, North Carolina, who had cut off contact with her Trump-supporting mother, Carol, told Reuters that “Trump is like the catalyst for an earthquake that just split two continents of thought. Once the Earth splits like this, there’s no turning back.”

Even though her father is incarcerated and her brother estranged from the family, Peyton said she sees a light at the end of the tunnel and believes her family can heal, in time.

“As a family, we don’t need to fully understand each other, but appreciating each other’s differences is a beautiful lesson that expands our perceptions without judgement,” she said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

