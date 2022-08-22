



The wait for House of the Dragon is almost over.

The long-awaited Game of Thrones prequel is almost on the screens and will follow the burning and bloody history of House Targaryen.

As the series begins, King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considin) ascends to the controversial throne, but his succession causes another major conflict.

Will the king set aside his vicious brother Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) and adopt his daughter Princess Raenira (Millie Alcock) as his successor?

We’re running out of time to find out!

RadioTimes.com has everything you need to know about when you can watch House of the Dragon.

What time does House of the Dragon release in the UK?

House of the Dragon premieres in the UK on Monday 22nd August 2022 at 2 AM BST on Sky Atlantic and NOW.

This coincides with the release times of HBO and HBO Max in the US, meaning the series is simulating worldwide.

Naturally, this means that the date is technically one day behind the August 21st US release.

Sky Atlantic airs once again at 9pm on the same day.

How long is House of the Dragon Episode 1?

Paddy Considin as King Viserys I Targaryen (center, focus) in House of Dragons Episode 1HBO

The Dragon House Episode 1, entitled Heirs of the Dragon, has a running time of 66 minutes.

However, each of the 10 episodes of the first season is close to an hour long, but runs at different lengths.

The first one stars Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen, Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, and Rhys Ifans as Ser Otto Hightower.

The episode features Steve Toussaint as Sir Corlys Velaryon, Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Targaryen, Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria, Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole, Milly Alcock as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Emily Carey as Lady Alicent Hightower, Graham McTavish as Ser Harrold will appear as Westering.

House of the Dragon will be available exclusively on Sky Atlantic starting August 22, and for the streaming service, sign up for Sky TV here and now. With the Entertainment Membership, fans can now bundle their NOW Entertainment and Cinema memberships together at 14:99 PM. All episodes of Game of Thrones are also available to stream now.

