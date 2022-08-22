Felixstowe: UK’s largest port worker strikes for eight days





The Felixstowe strike is the latest strike to hit a bruised and bruised economy (Photo: PA)

The first of an eight-day strike at the UK’s largest container port began this morning.

About 1,900 Unite members at Felixstowe, including crane drivers, machinists and unloaders, are arguing over salaries.

It is the first strike on the Port of Suffolk since 1989 and the most recent strike to hit a bruised and battered economy.

Unite said the disruption would have a major impact on the port, which handles about 4 million containers per year on 2,000 vessels.

However, a port source said the strike would be an inconvenience rather than a disaster, arguing that the supply chain has now been used for post-epidemic chaos.

Destruction is the new standard. He added that the supply chain has shifted from just in time to just in case.

He also suggested that some suppliers of white goods, such as refrigerators and freezers, might actually welcome a break as sales slow due to the cost of living crisis.

Unite Secretary General Sharon Graham said: According to the latest figures, it made $61 million in revenue in 2020.

Suffolk’s Felixstowe is the UK’s largest and busiest container port (Photo: PA) Unite member operating a picket line at one of the port entrances (Photo: PA) Felixstowe handles nearly half of the container’s cargo entering the UK (Photo: PA) : PA)

Parent company CK Hutchison Holding Ltd was so wealthy that it gave out $99 million to shareholders in the same year.

So they can give Felixstowe employees a decent pay raise. Both companies prioritized providing millions of pounds of profits and dividends over paying their employees decent wages.

Unite is focused entirely on improving the jobs, salaries and conditions of its members and will provide full support to Felixstowe’s employees until this dispute is resolved and an appropriate salary increase is secured.

Felixstowe Port said in a statement: The company was disappointed that Unite did not accept our offer to cancel the strike and come to the table for constructive discussions to find a solution.

We know these are tough times, but we believe it’s fair to offer a company that delivers an average of more than 8% of value this year and close to 10% for low-wage workers in a recession.

Unite disappoints its employees for not consulting with the offer, which in turn puts them at risk of losing wages if they go on strike.

The port regrets the impact this action will have on the UK supply chain. We appreciate your support and are working with them to mitigate disruptions.

The port offers safe, well-paying employment and there will be no winners from this unnecessary industrial action.

Felixstowe handles nearly half of the container’s shipments coming into the country, and such a move could mean vessels have to divert to other ports in the UK or Europe.

