The CDC has guided the US COVID outbreak to a soft landing, a fabricated conclusion that flies in the face of science, some experts say





Earlier this month, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention introduced new COVID guidelines that have brought the country’s COVID outbreak to a soft landing, sort of or tried anyway.

He dropped advice that Americans quarantine if they had been in close contact with someone infected with the virus, as well as the recommendation to social distance.

Those who do not show symptoms, or who do not have a fever and whose symptoms improve, can end their isolation after five days, the agency advises, although research shows that many people with COVID are still contagious at this point.

The rules belie the state of affairs. COVID levels in at least parts of the United States have recently reached or around the highs seen during Omicron’s surge from late last year to early this year.

Were talking about all-time highs.

With testing at record levels, the only reason we know is that some communities are looking for the virus in sewage. What does it mean that the best indicator of the spread of disease in this country is now the dirty water that fills the sewers?

Some experts, like the chief presidential medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, have said the acute phase of the COVID pandemic is over. Others say it’s too early to tell and point out that a milder variant next month doesn’t mean a more virulent variant might not emerge the next.

With no clear closure, or any closure at all, we were sometimes guilty of creating our own way of mentally fashioning a satisfying ending to an abruptly ending film.

As Traci Hong, professor of media science at Boston University, recently told Fortune, Americans are basically looking for the other bookmark. A typical TV series lasts three to five seasons, with 26 weekly episodes, she said.

That’s about two and a half years of watching the same show, if you watch it every week, Hong said, adding that Americans are nuts when it comes to the pandemic.

It’s well executed over a typical series lifespan.

History does not repeat itself, often rhymes

This isn’t the first time we’ve buried our heads in the sand when a health crisis couldn’t go away. It’s one of many, Dr. Bruce Y. Lee, a professor of health policy and management at the City University of New York School of Public Health, told Fortune.

In September 1918, Senator John Weeks of Massachusetts asked Congress to set aside a million dollars to fight the Spanish flu.

The measure was adopted by both chambers unanimously.

Rupert Blue, the US surgeon general at the time, hoped the vote would set an important precedent for the future and the importance of protecting the health of Americans at all times. Congress, however, allocated no additional funds for a strain of influenza that persists today, with genetic remnants in the viral composition of strains currently in circulation.

Blue proposed a comprehensive national health program, but the call fell on deaf ears as Americans sought to get back to normal.

Sound familiar?

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would not be created for nearly 30 years. Although he started with a mission to prevent malaria from becoming endemic in the United States, many would say he has since lost his way, focusing myopically on rare diseases and operating in silos while not keeping not the pulse of major public health crises.

The pattern seen in our responses to public health crises is what the Pandemic Action Network calls the panic-neglect cycle, according to Lee.

We all know people who have bad relationships, he said. During the relationship, they think, this is awful, this is not what I want. Once it ends, they don’t do the soul-searching to change what they do in the future. They just repeat.

The same is true with the pandemic, almost three years later.

We’re already forgetting key lessons we learned at the start of the pandemic, Lee said, like the importance of the face mask. The face mask is a population-based intervention that works best when everyone does it, he said, not a tool meant for one person to use to protect themselves in a sea of ​​blissful ignorance.

Simultaneous cycles

The panic-neglect cycle has already kicked off twice as its COVID iteration continues, Lee said.

Monkeypox is creeping into the country as our supply of safe smallpox vaccine, used to treat monkeypox, runs out and health officials approve splitting each dose into five to stretch the supply. Meanwhile, large quantities of an older smallpox vaccine are in the National Strategic Stockpile, but it contains live virus and is considered unsafe by many, so is rarely used.

After the September 11, 2001 attacks, there was a push for more funding for terrorism prevention, including bioterrorism prevention, Lee said. But the interest faded over time. If the United States had remained vigilant and stockpiled the safest vaccine, the monkeypox epidemic might have been stopped earlier this year, he said.

Even if you don’t have the exact same threat immediately, preparing for one scenario can help in another in the future, Lee said. We really missed the ball on that one.

The same goes for polio, according to Lee. The World Health Organization declared the Americas free of the potentially crippling and even deadly virus in 1979. Eventually, the ills of polio faded from school textbooks and some parents’ urge to get their children vaccinated s is dissipated.

But polio was recently detected in sewage from several New York counties and has crippled one so far. Each case of paralytic poliomyelitis is just the tip of the iceberg and often represents hundreds of additional cases that show no symptoms or look very much like the flu.

We have to remember that the problem didn’t go away, it was dealt with, Lee said. You must maintain this problem management. How did we make our country polio-free in the first place? We have sufficiently raised our vaccination levels. We must maintain these levels.

A soft landing for now?

The plane rests on the tarmac at the CDC in the pilots’ cabin, the Americans heaving heavy sighs of relief into the oxygen bags hanging from the ceiling. Meanwhile, COVID is surreptitiously circulating through the cabin, as it has for months and years now.

This fall, the White House is predicting a COVID surge reaching perhaps 100 million infections, a surge greater than any we’ve seen so far. Without additional funding from Congress, America will not have the funding it needs to be on the front lines for updated vaccines, should they become available, the Biden administration warned this spring.

What if the prediction comes true, Lee wonders. When the CDC once again changes course and asks Americans to wear masks, not even at the first sign of increased unrest, but after hospitals potentially fill up and deaths rise?

How compliant are people going to be with face mask use? Vaccination needs? He asked. You have already prepared the ground for people who are not paying attention.

Editor’s note: This article was updated on August 21 to reflect the number of infections the White House predicts this fall.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fortune.com/2022/08/21/is-the-pandemic-over-when-will-covid-end-us-covid-epidemic-soft-landing-cdc-pandemic-omicron-masks-vaccination-prevention-endemic/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos