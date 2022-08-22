US, UK, France and Germany leaders discuss Iran nuclear deal | Nuclear News





The talks came as the world powers awaited Iran’s response to what the European Union called the final proposal to revive the landmark 2015 nuclear deal.

The White House said Sunday that leaders of the United States, Britain, France and Germany spoke about efforts to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

They also discussed ongoing negotiations on Iran’s nuclear program, the need to strengthen support for partners in the Middle East, and joint efforts to deter and deter Iran, which destabilizes regional activities, the White House said. .

Details of the Middle East discussion between US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz were not mentioned.

The European Union and the United States said last week that they are studying Iran’s response to the EU’s final proposal to revive an agreement that has curbed its nuclear program in exchange for easing economic sanctions.

Failure of nuclear negotiations could increase the risk of regional warfare, and if diplomacy fails to prevent Iran from developing its nuclear weapons capability, Israel could threaten military action against Iran.

Iran, which has long denied it has such ambitions, has warned that it will respond strongly to any Israeli attack.

In 2018, then-U.S. President Donald Trump spurred Iran to begin violating uranium enrichment restrictions by reimposing harsh U.S. sanctions and overturning the nuclear deal reached before he came to power, calling Iran too fragile.

According to a source familiar with the EU’s proposal, the day after the new deal is signed, sanctions on 17 Iranian banks and 150 economic institutions will be lifted.

It also said that it will immediately begin to reverse the steps taken by Iran to advance its nuclear technology. This is now beyond what the United Nations Nuclear Monitoring Agency, the International Atomic Energy Agency and the first signatories say are acceptable.

Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile is now at an all-time high of 60%, a significant jump from the 3.67% cap set out in an agreement officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). You need 90% enrichment to make a nuclear bomb.

Iran will be able to export 50 million barrels of oil per day within 120 days of signing the agreement. The source said, on the condition of anonymity, that $7 billion of Iranian funds currently in storage in South Korea were also included in the transaction.

According to sources, the US will have to pay a fine if it withdraws from the nuclear deal again, as it did during the Trump administration in 2018.

