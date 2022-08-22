Brexit News: UK prepares ‘bold Plan B’ after ‘last roll’ with EU | Science | News





Under the Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA), the UK was to participate in the £80 billion Horizon Europe program, a flagship innovation project that will give UK researchers access to prestigious European grants. However, the EU has told the UK that it can no longer participate until the Northern Ireland Protocol dispute is resolved. The UK has also blocked access to its nuclear programs, Euratom and Copernicus, due to the Brexit conflict.

After more than 18 months of disagreement, the UK finally had enough time and started a “formal consultation”, a mechanism under the TCA to end the delay.

Former Conservative party leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith told Express.co.uk that the legal action was “last roll of the dice” before the UK launches “Plan B” for Horizon Europe.

Sir Iain said: “The government has already provided significant amounts of funding for the alternative and many scientists have now said ‘Let’s go ahead’.

“But this is the last dice to get the European Union to stop playing and stick to the rules.

“Horizon has nothing to do with the Northern Ireland Protocol dispute.

“And Horizon includes countries that are not part of the EU. Let’s go ahead and let the world know what we’ve tried.

“If they don’t want anything to do with it, that’s a bad view of the EU.”

Horizon Europe’s “Audacious Plan B”, devised by former science minister George Freeman, will ensure that scientists who expect the UK will not be allowed to rejoin the program will continue to receive European grants.

In an interview with Express.co.uk, Freeman said: Science, technology and innovation are the backbone of the UK’s growth, investment, productivity and competitiveness.

“Horizon, Euratom and Copernicus are key research collaboration programs that we have negotiated and agreed to maintain the Brexit Agreement signed by the Prime Minister signed in January 2020.

“If the EU continues to block us because of the Northern Ireland Protocol, we must address the big global research challenges with at least the same budget invested in a bold and authoritative alternative global UK research program open to European and global partners.”

