Konnor McClain rallies to win U.S. all-around gymnastics title





TAMPA For years, Konnor McClain seemed destined to become the best gymnast in the country: Medals and acclaim as early as grade school, and that TV interview with Steve Harvey at age 11 where she set her sights on the contest’s 2024 Olympic title multiple.

McClain lived up to his promise on Sunday, winning the U.S. all-around title at 17 after day one leader Shilese Jones stumbled upon her newest skill, her dismount on the uneven bars. McClain became the sixth woman since 2000 to win in her senior national championship debut. The other five have all become the best gymnast in the world, most recently Simone Biles.

McClain’s first senior national championships were supposed to be held last year, but after a cross-country move and a coaching change, she wasn’t ready to compete. She watched last year’s competition in the arena, feeling depressed. She did not believe that a year later she would be on the top step of the podium.

It’s so unreal, said McClain, who returned this summer from a stress fracture to each shin, a concussion and the flu two weeks ago. I’m still a bit in shock.

AMERICAN GYMNASTICS CHAMPIONSHIPS: Results

In a two-day competition, McClain trailed Jones by eight-tenths heading into the final day on Sunday.

Jones fell on her opening beam and trailed a consistent five-tenths McClain going into the final rotation. But if Jones repeated her bars score from Friday’s opening night (which was best of the pack by six tenths), she’d comfortably join Biles as the only non-teen to win the U.S. all-around title in the past few years. last 50 years. She appeared in her path until she lost her balance, fell backwards and sat up, a one point deduction.

Shortly after, Anna Liukin, the mother of 2008 Olympic champion Nastia Liukin, who coaches McClain with her husband Valeri, whispered in McClain’s ear.

Guess what, you won, Liukin told him.

She was a little surprised, but she smiled, Liukin said.

McClain, the 2019 U.S. junior all-around silver medalist, was originally too young for the Tokyo Olympics but became eligible when the Games were postponed a year to 2021. Before the meeting of the ‘last year to determine the Olympic team, the Liukins received a call. of the McClain team, which eventually led to McClain moving from West Virginia to his gymnasium in Texas. She skipped the national championships (and a chance at the Olympic trials) to focus on 2024.

She was in no shape to compete, Liukin said, adding that a mutual decision was made in McClain’s best interest to sit out.

Then last winter, McClains’ father, Marc, died of COVID-19. Her grandmother died the same week. She competed Friday and Sunday wearing a leotard with her initials.

Asked what thoughts were going through her mind after her victory, McClain replied: I wish I could talk to my dad now.

Jones finished 10th at the Olympic trials, the top finisher who did not go to Tokyo (neither to the team nor as a substitute) and had originally planned to leave elite gymnastics. She was motivated to continue after discussions with relatives, including her father. Sylvester Jones Jr. died in December after a long battle with kidney disease.

Jones called Fridays the best performance of his career. On Sunday, she stumbled upon her first and last routine. On the latter, she rushed her bars down, pike too early and opened a bit too early.

Two crashes and a second-place finish are really just the start for me, she said.

Jordan Chiles and Jade Carey finished third and fifth respectively. The Tokyo medalists became the first U.S. Olympic gymnasts to return to elite competition after an NCAA season.

There really wasn’t a stress level, said Chiles, who during a break between routines on Sunday tried to get on the jumbotron by asking Jones to lift her during the Lion King Cam part. But the ramp up for it was definitely, I think, the hardest thing I could have ever done because I had an injury [micro tears in a shoulder labrum and bicep]and that injury kind of held me back.

Like McClain and Jones, Chiles and Carey are eyeing the Paris 2024 Games. So is Tokyo all-around gold medalist Suni Lee, who plans to return to elite competition next year. And maybe Biles, who hasn’t competed since Tokyo but also hasn’t ruled out a return for another Olympic run.

First, the world championships this fall. This five-woman team will be named after a selection camp in October and will be favored for gold given the absence of the Russian Olympic champion, whose athletes are banned indefinitely due to the war in Ukraine.

