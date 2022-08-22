Where to Buy Pokemon Scarlet And Violet On Switch





The next mainline Pokémon games, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, will be released on Nintendo Switch on November 18, 2022. Pre-orders for both games are now widely available worldwide, bringing together the best deals and lowest prices. It’s right here in this guide.

Introducing the ninth generation of the series, the two games put players on an open world adventure. All-new Starter Pokémon and new Legendary Pokémon await you in this upcoming game. Keep an eye on the price as launch approaches or see this guide.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Double Pack Pre-Order

Nintendo has confirmed that Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will be dealt with as the usual Dual Pack (or Double Pack) releases we’ve seen in other recent Pokémon games. It releases on November 18th, the same day as the standalone game and includes both real games. The European version called ‘dual pack’ also includes a steelbook case.

Many links are included below, but some retailers are already starting to sell out. If you want to get a double pack, don’t wait too long!

If you pre-order from GAME in the UK (link required: Scarlet / Violet), they come with the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet starter models as you can see in the image above.

Pre-order from the game collection (link: Scarlet / Violet) and you will receive a free double-sided poster and sticky note.

Early purchase bonuses were also revealed. People who have purchased the game from a retail store can claim a special in-game Pikachu through February 28, 2023, as long as they reach a certain part of the game.

Prepare Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

If you can’t wait for a new game and want to indulge in a Pokemon title that’s already available on Switch, we’ve got you covered. If you need help deciding, you can read reviews for each title by following the links below.

