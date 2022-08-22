Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck married for the second time in Georgia





Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

They start again! After eloping to Las Vegas, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez celebrated their nuptials in a second ceremony at his Georgia estate.

TheTender Barstar, 50, and the New York native, 53, said I’m Doing It Again surrounded by their famous family and friends on Saturday, August 20. According to photos published by the Daily Mail, the guests of the newlyweds all wore white ensembles. TheMarry Mestar, for her part, stole the show in a Ralph Lauren dress with a long train and coordinating veil.

In addition to Lopez and Afflecks’ wedding guests, they were supported by their five children on Saturday. The Lets Get Loud singer, for her part, shares 14-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Affleck co-parented daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, and son Samuel, 10, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Us Weekly confirmed earlier this month that the happy couple are set to celebrate their nuptials in a three-day celebration following their intimate Vegas nuptials.

We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out that love is patient. A twenty-year patient, the On the Floor singer wrote via her On the J. Lo newsletter in July, hours after Us confirmed the couple had been granted a marriage license. Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, lined up for a license with four other couples, all making the same trip to the wedding capital of the world.

She continued at the time: So with the best witnesses you could imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Bens’ closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave ourselves the rings well worn for the rest of our lives. . But in the end, it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of a long time ago and a real rendering in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and another a long, long time away.

Lopez and the Deep Water actor, who were previously engaged between 2002 and 2004, rekindled their romance in May 2021 following her split from ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez. As the couples’ relationship continued to heat up, they got engaged in April.

Saturday night while in my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got down on her knees and proposed, she wrote in her newsletter at the time, confirming their engagement. I was taken totally off guard and just looked him in the eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying to come to terms with the fact that after 20 years this was happening again I was literally speechless and he said, is a yes? I said, YES of course that’s a YES.

Listen to Us Weekly’s Hot Hollywood as each week, Us editors break down the hottest news in entertainment!

