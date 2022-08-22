The Last of Us TV series on HBO gets a first look





HBO has revealed the first teaser for the upcoming The Last of Us TV series adaptation and it features Pedro Pascal’s Joel, Bella Ramsey’s Ellie, and more.

You can check out the first preview by jumping to 1:40 in the teaser below for HBO’s upcoming shows. Alongside The Last of Us, you can see footage from The Idol, Succession, The White Lotus, The White House Plumbers, Industry, and more.

Alongside Joel and Ellie, the short teaser also gives us a glimpse of Joel’s daughter, Sarah (Nico Parker), Bill (Nick Offerman), a clicker stuck in a wall (or the remains of one), and potentially Frank (Murray Bartlett).

The tease begins in winter as Ellie says, “Everyone I cared for either died or left me.” Joel responds by saying, “You have no idea what loss is.” We’ve got glimpses of other scenes, including a heartbreaking one from the start of the game that we won’t spoil, a bit of Joel training Ellie to use a gun, and more. It’s over quickly, but it gives us a good idea of ​​the tone they set with this series.

We still don’t have an official release date for The Last of Us on HBO, but we know it will arrive in 2023.

The Last of Us TV series on HBO Images

It was revealed, however, that the first season will tell the story of the original game, but some of the stories in its 10 episodes will “deviate considerably” from what came before.

We recently helped reveal the cast of Henry and Sam, and they will join a cast that includes Merle Dandridge reprising her role as Marlene from the game, Anna Torv as Tess, Tommy actor Jeffrey Pierce as Perry, Gabriel Luna as Tommy, and more. .

For more, check out all the details on The Last of Us Remake set to hit PS5 on September 2 and Pascal’s comments on how this adaptation is “similar” to how Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni are handling The Mandalorian. and why he believes this show can “more than respect” the original game.

