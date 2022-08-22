Top 2 UK Weeks to Buy Before Market Recovery!





If you look at the stock market, it’s easy to see why the current recovery story is so compelling. With that in mind, here are two UK stocks that could benefit from this potential rebound. Let’s take a closer look at why I think I can add it to my portfolio.

high dividend yield

Shares of Persimmon (LSE:PSN) have fallen 12% in the past three months and are currently trading at 1,736p.

The homebuilder announced that the average selling price per home rose 9,400 in the six months through June 30. It also said that inflation in home sales is offsetting rising commodity prices.

The company also repeated its one-year completion guidance. However, the number of completions in the first half decreased from 7,406 in the same period in 2021 to 6652. Pre-tax profit also fell from 480 million to 439.7 million.

It’s also possible that interest rate increases could negatively impact your business as potential homeowners are delaying getting more expensive mortgage loans.

However, investment bank Liberum recently issued a Buy recommendation on Persimmon stock. This was primarily due to the belief that competitive prices and margins are more important than home completion volumes.

Liberum has also been attracted to the Persimmons dividend. Last year, the company paid a dividend of 235 won per share. This equates to a yield of 13.54% at current levels.

It’s also interesting that you can earn a profit just by owning the stock at the same time you buy it for potential growth. However, it is worth noting that the dividend policy may change at some point in the future.

solid earnings growth

Second, Diageo (LSE:DGE) reported net sales of $15.5 billion, up 21.4% in the fiscal year ended June. In addition, operating profit increased 18.2% to KRW 4.4 billion.

For the fiscal year 2018-2022, earnings per share (EPS) increased from 118.6p to 151.9p. This is consistent and results in a compound annual EPS growth rate of 5.07%. Although at a lower level than many growth stocks, Id is still happy with this solid growth as a potential investor.

However, it is important to note that this growth is not guaranteed in the future.

And investment bank Deutsche Bank downgraded the mainstream conglomerate in light of the current unpredictable economic environment. We also lowered our target price from 4,050p to 3,230p.

Companies, on the other hand, have been working hard to use higher prices to manage costs while taking steps to alleviate supply chain problems. Both of these steps have helped the company continue to offer its shareholders.

Overall, the two companies faced challenges but were consistent. So Ill add each to my portfolio in anticipation of a market rebound.

