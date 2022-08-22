Texas A&M senior Sam Bennett holds on to win the American Amateur





PARAMUS, NJ — A rough road led to the smoothest finish for Sam Bennett in the US Amateur.

Even with so many stars failing to qualify or being knocked out in the first round, Bennett had to battle the rest of the best game after game to make it to Sunday’s championship game at Ridgewood Country Club.

The Texas A&M senior finished the job to win the biggest tournament of his life.

Bennett, the No. 3 player in the World Amateur Ranking, took a 3 hole lead at lunch, extended the lead to 5 holes, then had to hold off Georgia Southern senior Ben Carr winning 2.

“I got off to a good start, then after lunch he started throwing putts and chips all over the place,” Bennett said. “It made me nervous. I got pretty tight.”

But then, Bennett is used to hard times.

His golfing roots begin on a 9-hole hard course in little Madisonville, Texas, about 100 miles north of Houston, where his late father showed him how to play. His father saw enough passion to buy a membership to A&M’s home course, which they went to twice a month until Bennett was old enough to drive.

There was a lot of belief in Ridgewood. Bennett knew he was facing tough opponents and he knew he was just as good. And he played like that.

There were a few questionable moments down the stretch, and one shot that Carr would no doubt like to have in return.

Both missed short putts on the 12th hole and Bennett maintained a 3-3 lead going long par-5 13th. Even with a big lead, Bennett opted to break fairway metal and instead pulled it so far left of the green that it went out of bounds in some hedges.

Carr also went with some fairway metal and followed it out of bounds, and they ended up halving the hole with bogeys.

But just when it looked like Bennett had it locked, he putt three the next hole from 25 feet, missing a 3-footer.

Carr missed birdie opportunities on the next two holes. On the par-5 17, Carr had a 15-footer to stay in the game. He managed to win the hole and Bennett went to the 18th with a lead of 1.

Carr missed the fairway to the right and entered the neck of rough around the green. Bennett smoked his shot into the fairway, hit from 12 feet, and when Carr didn’t drive his chip in, Bennett had two putts up for grabs.

He shifted it to inches and that was it.

“Luckily I was able to finish with a good iron shot,” Bennett said.

Bennett is bye for the Masters, US Open and Open Championship next year.

“It means everything,” Bennett said of the win. “It’s a dream come true. … It means a lot to hold this trophy.”

The consolation for Carr is the traditional invitation to the Masters, as well as a place at the US Open next year.

“It’s what you dream of as a kid,” Carr said. “It didn’t work out the way I wanted, but I couldn’t have lost to a better competitor. I played really well this week.”

Bennett’s father, Mark, died last summer. The memory is never too far away. When his father was in the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease, one of the last messages he had for his son while they could still communicate was, “Don’t wait to do something. Bennett asked his dad to write it down, and he had the message transferred inside his arm as a tattoo he sees every time he swings.

In this case, he waited until he finished at Texas A&M, to give the US Amateur one last chance. And it paid off to a large extent.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/golf/story/_/id/34437613/texas-senior-sam-bennett-holds-win-us-amateur The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos