Walking, wheeling, and biking with prescription in clinical trials nationwide

The government announced today (August 22, 2022) that social prescriptions, including walking, biking, and biking, will be offered by GPs as part of a new trial to improve mental and physical health and close the nation-wide disparity.

The government has provided $12.7 million over multiple years to 11 local authorities in the UK. Funds will be used for several pilot projects at each location, including:

Adult Cycling Training Free Bike Rental Walking Group

Other plans include cycling taster days of all abilities, where people who have never ridden a bike before can try in a friendly environment, or walking and cycling mental health groups where people can connect with the community while they are active.

Pilots must be provided with improved infrastructure so that people can feel safe when riding and walking.

The 11 local authorities that will implement social prescriptions are:

Bath and North East Somerset Bradford Cornwall Cumbria Doncaster Gateshead Leeds Nottingham Plymouth Suffolk Staffordshire

The pilot, a promise from the government’s gear change initiative announced in 2020, aims to assess the impact of biking and walking on personal health, such as reduced GP appointments and drug dependence resulting from more physical activity. For the first time, transport, active travel and health officials will work together on a holistic system approach to improving health and bridging health disparities.

Walk and Bike Minister Trudy Harrison said:

Walking and biking has many benefits in reducing congestion on the busiest streets by improving air quality in our communities.

It also has tremendous positive effects on physical and mental health, so we’ve funded this project that will move people across the country and ease the burden on the NHS.

Health Minister Maria Caulfield said:

An active lifestyle is very beneficial for mental and physical health, reducing stress and helping prevent other diseases such as heart disease and obesity.

The UK is at the forefront of including social prescriptions in the NHS and in communities across the country. We have already exceeded our target, with more than 900,000 people referred to social prescribing plans by 2023-24, and this pilot will help identify additional initiatives to close the gap and promote mental and physical well-being.

National Active Travel Commissioner Chris Boardman said:

As a country, we need a healthier, cheaper and more enjoyable way to travel every day. Active Travel England’s mission is to empower millions of people across the country to do so, making it easier to leave their cars at home and enjoy the benefits that come with their cars.

Moving more will lead to healthier countries, less burden on the NHS, fewer cancers, heart disease and diabetes, and massive savings. The trial aims to build on existing evidence showing how bringing transport, active travel and health together can have a positive impact on communities across the UK.

The pilot will be delivered between 2022 and 2025 with ongoing monitoring and assessment to support continuous learning.

The project brings together various government ministries and agencies, including:

NHS England Office for Health Improvement and Disparities Sport England National Academy for Social Prescription Defra Department for Health and Social Care

