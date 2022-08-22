Human drivers in the UK are not responsible for accidents when their vehicles are autonomous – TechCrunch





According to a new UK roadmap to achieve widespread rollout of autonomous vehicles by 2025, manufacturers operating autonomous vehicles in the UK are responsible for their vehicles’ behavior when in autonomous mode.

The UK government released a roadmap over the weekend, announcing that it would provide $119 million in funding for AV projects and an additional $41 million in research to support safety and new legislation.

According to the roadmap, the new law builds on existing law and states that manufacturers are responsible for the behavior of autonomous vehicles.

This distinction could be a global precedent, and in the case of autonomous vehicle accidents, liability may still be a gray area to some extent. When Uber’s self-driving test vehicle killed a pedestrian in 2017, the vehicle’s safe driver was charged with negligent murder using a dangerous tool. Uber was not charged. And after a fatal crash involving a Tesla vehicle operating on Autopilot in 2019, the non-Tesla driver was charged with two counts of manslaughter and gross negligence.

As the UK prepares to enact new laws on autonomous vehicles, the UK has opened up a consultation period on its “safety ambitions” to ensure that autonomous vehicles are as safe as human drivers. The outcome of the consultation will help shape standards for the operation of autonomous vehicles on public roads, with potential sanctions if these standards are not met.

“The leap from driver-controlled assisted driving to car-controlled autonomous driving is still huge. “It is important for governments to study how these vehicles interact with other road users on different roads and in changing weather conditions,” AA President Edmund King said in a statement. “But the ultimate award is worth pursuing, as it saves thousands of lives and improves mobility for the elderly and people with reduced mobility.”

In addition to drafting legislation to ensure the safety of autonomous technology, the UK estimates the AV market to be worth around $50 billion and wants to capitalize on emerging markets that could create 38,000 new jobs. About $24 million of the total investment will be used to launch commercial autonomous driving services such as autonomous grocery delivery or airport shuttle pods. An additional $7 million will be devoted to additional market research and commercialization support.

“We want the UK to be at the forefront of developing and using this fantastic technology. That’s why we’re putting millions of dollars into safety-critical research and enacting legislation to ensure all the benefits it promises.” Secretary Grant Shopps is making a statement.

The government says self-driving cars on highways will be available for purchase within next year to drivers with valid driver’s licenses. Tesla is one of the UK’s best-selling vehicles, but current laws do not allow UK drivers to try out Tesla’s fully autonomous driving beta, an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) that comes with a range of autonomous driving features. The new legislation could open the door to ride hail, delivery and public transport, as well as cars equipped with higher levels of ADAS.

