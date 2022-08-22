Newly confident Konnor McClain is the USA gymnastics all-around champion





TAMPA A year ago, Konnor McClain had lost her confidence. She fell ill with nerves during competitions. And even though many told her otherwise, she said she felt like the trashiest gymnast ever.

She is now the national all-around champion, a fully transformed athlete who performed calmly and consistently this weekend at Amalie Arena. McClain, 17, needed composure under pressure, and she delivered eight solid routines over two days of competition to total a 112.750 that edged Shilese Jones.

I never thought this could ever happen, McClain said. Just watching last year and being where I was last year is so crazy for me.

McClain, second after the first day of competition, took the lead when Jones fell to the beam on the first rotation. Jones responded with outstanding performances on the floor and on the jump, reducing their deficit to five tenths of a point. In the final rotation, with Jones on bars and McClain on floor, Jones would have prevailed had both gymnasts repeated their Friday routines. After McClain had a flawed but solid floor routine, his gold medal hopes hinged on how well Jones performed his usually excellent bars routine.

Jones floated through the air on his release elements with exquisite technique throughout, hitting vertical handstands and keeping his legs glued together. But on her final element, a forward double tuck dismount, the 20-year-old sat on the floor, a major mistake that cost her the top spot on the podium. In an effort to stick the landing, Jones said, she opened up from her tucked position earlier. Jones won the silver medal with a 112.000, landing just ahead of Tokyo Olympian Jordan Chiles, who scored a 111.900 in her impressive return to elite competition.

For McClain, a sudden decision to move from West Virginia to Texas propelled her to this moment. As she struggled last spring, she realized she needed a change and abruptly left her longtime club for the World Olympic Gymnastics Academy in Texas with about 12 hours between the decision and her departure. She trains with Valeri and Anna Liukin, parents of 2008 Olympic all-around champion Nastia Liukin, along with a handful of other elite gymnasts. Since then, his mindset has changed and his confidence has grown.

After the switch, McClain had a tough road here. Her father, Marc, died in December of coronavirus, and her grandmother passed away shortly after back-to-back devastating losses for the teenager.

It’s really been a hell of a year, said Anna Liukin. These children have matured so much. You don’t wish it on anyone, but she really prevailed.

McClain recently dealt with stress fractures to both shins, then a concussion and illness. McClain said she feels 70.75 percent ready for this meet, with her primary focus on selection for the world championships this fall.

But at the US championships, she looked prepared and confident. She tipped over the balance beam during her tough tumbling series, earning the highest score on that apparatus in addition to her all-around crown. Her improved performance on bars, scoring 14.050 from 13.300 on Friday, gave her a boost. And in the end, his ground routine, with precise jumps and tumbling passes and only small jumps on the landings, helped secure the title. She stumbled out of her wolf ride a dance element done in a squat position with one leg outstretched, but after Jones’ mistake, that lapse doesn’t matter anymore.

Once Anna Liukin realized the end result, she whispered to McClain: Guess what? You won. There’s no big party, not when others are still competing, but McClain smiled amid his surprise.

McClain struggled to explain what it meant to her, adding that it might take time to sink in. But when asked about the thoughts in her head, she had a quick response: Honestly, I wish I could talk to my dad right now. .

Without Simone Biles here, this competition presented a group of gymnasts in a tight race for that first place on the all-around podium. Going into Sunday, just 1.55 separated the top five gymnasts Jones, McClain, Chiles, Kayla DiCello and Jade Carey who all got through day one without major errors. DiCello placed fourth with a 110.950, just ahead of Carey in fifth with a 110.900. The 1.85 gap between first and fifth place is the smallest it has been among US nationals since the introduction of the open scoring system in 2006.

They will continue to improve and be where they want to be for the world championships, said Chellsie Memmel, technical manager for the women’s high performance team. This is not necessarily the encounter, especially for seniors, the encounter you want to peak at. I think there is room for improvement for everyone, and they are in a good position.

Another top American gymnast, Leanne Wong, withdrew from competition after two events on Friday and only performed on bars and beam on Sunday. Wong, a world all-around silver medalist last year, won the American Classic a month ago and would have been squarely in contention for a medal here.

Despite Jones’ disappointing ending, she had a weekend with plenty of highlights. Jones was tied with Wong for the bars title, and his floor routines were filled with powerful tumbling, excellent technique and secure landings. Joness’ two-day total on apparatus beat Carey, the Olympic gold medalist on floor, to win the title.

Two crashes and a second-place finish are really just the start for me, Jones said.

Jones didn’t think she would be here. She had planned to fight for the US Olympic team only once, although her father, Sylvester, would try to convince her that she was not near the end of her elite career and that her dream could continue. .

But everything has changed. His whole life is different now. Joness’ father died in December after a battle with kidney disease. The date of her death, written in Roman numerals, shone in rhinestones on her left sleeve as she delivered outstanding performances during the two days of competition, despite a toe injury. Her father’s words inspired her to keep going, to hold on to this Olympic dream that he always believed he could achieve.

After missing out on just another spot for the Tokyo Games, she’s back in the mix, approaching what could be her first world championship spot this fall. In Tampa, she proved herself to be one of the best gymnasts in the country, standing on the podium next to the other athlete who could relate to the heartache that invaded her path to this accomplishment.

