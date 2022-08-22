How to Solve the UK’s Cost of Living Crisis Key Economic Ideas | UK cost of living crisis





Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would not introduce new measures to deal with the cost of living crisis. Huge spending decisions are being delayed until his successor comes to power. However, the results of the Conservative leadership election will not be announced until September 5.

Meanwhile, a significant increase in regulated energy price caps that put caps on gas and electricity rates is due to be announced this Friday. For the average household, it is expected to grow from less than 2,000 to 3,600 per year.

The Treasury is working on a menu of options while the country waits for further assistance to come. Here we summarize the main ideas and evaluate the political and economic impact of each.

Tailored support for the most vulnerable

The most limited option the Treasury could have is to direct additional assistance for households to struggling low-income families, many of whom are already fuel-poor, even before the legislation is raised this winter. More than half of UK households, 54%, will be fuel poor by October and still more in January.

The most targeted way to fund the most vulnerable is to increase universal credit and pension credit. Liz Truss also promised to reverse the national insurance hike, although many poor households were not affected by her last cost of living, which Rishi Sunak intervened as Prime Minister.

Jessica Elgot, Chief Political Correspondent: This is the most likely level of support Truss is ready to offer, citing Sunak’s package costs announced earlier this year and the need for promised tax cut funding. She called Gordon Brown economics a high tax burden and large amounts of state aid. But such a path would mean starting his premiership with tax cuts that benefit the rich and additional support for the poorest. Lawmakers are concerned that this is not a sound electoral strategy.

Richard Partington, Economic Correspondent: The charitable organization is calling for doubling of existing 1,200 energy aid payments to 8 million households for means-tested benefits. There is a strong economic case for this targeted support, as poor families spend more on necessities like energy and food than wealthy families and are most exposed to inflation shocks. The Resolution Foundation estimates inflation for the poorest people to be 1.5 percentage points higher than for the richest people.

Double fuel discount from 400 to 800

Sunak announced earlier this year that eligible UK households will receive a 400 discount to help cover their energy bills starting in October. Officials are looking at the potential for people to get additional support for up to 800 people. This is because the forecast for price increases is now significantly higher.

Discounts are easier to manage, but are a rather dull tool because wealthier families will benefit from them.

Jessica Elgot: This is similar to the Sunak support package, but Truss said she prefers to provide targeted support rather than increasing the 400 subsidy for all households. He denigrated all 400 plans, but said he would not cancel them.

Richard Partington: An example of opposition to universal support is that many wealthy families saved money while working from home during the pandemic, and the Bank of England estimated excess savings of around $180 billion. As a result of inflation where demand exceeds supply, some economists say putting more money in the pockets of those who can afford to continue spending will fuel the inflationary fire. However, some say the magnitude of the energy shock requires more people than usual to be supported.

VAT waiver on energy bills

This bill, first proposed by Labor, is another option being worked on to reduce the bill. VAT on household energy is charged at a rate of 5% and can save the average consumer 154 per year, with an initial treasury cost of about 4.3 billion. Eliminating the VAT will help those with the highest energy bills and those who consume the most.

Jessica Elgot: Sunak rejected this as prime minister, but made it a key part of his policy proposal as a candidate for the Conservative leadership. This was widely criticized as a raucous U-turn by the Truss campaign, making it difficult for her to adopt it in number 10 without losing her face. But the advantage is that the new prime minister can call this bill Brexit free.

Richard Partington: One of the consequences of higher energy rates is that the Treasury can earn more than expected from the VAT imposed. Therefore, it makes sense to return some of this to families in need. But Sunak previously feared that the difficulty of reimposing the tax could be a problem for the government’s budget deficit as economic growth slowed and spending pressure increased.

Start your day with a must-read across The Guardian with top news from America.

Privacy Notice: The newsletter may contain information about charitable organizations, online advertising, and content funded by external parties. Please see our Privacy Policy for more details. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and are subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. If Sunak wins a leadership contest, it will increase the likelihood of a windfall tax on oil and gas companies. Photo: Jane Barlow/PAA New Windfall

Prime Minister Nadhim Zahawi was candid with energy companies about options to expand windfall taxes for oil and gas companies announced by Sunak in May. Truss said she’s against the windfall, but Sunak doesn’t look like it’s likely, but he hasn’t ruled it out if he wins.

Increasing the levy could raise $4 billion, giving governments the necessary headroom to support energy costs. Labor said the existing windfall tax could be strengthened to remove the option for energy companies to claim a tax cut on more than 90% of their levy if the funds are reinvested.

Jessica Elgot: Eyebrows rose from both leadership camps when Zahawi started talking about the potential for a windfall. Truss and her upcoming prime minister, Kwasi Kwarteng, are staunchly opposed to taxes, believing they make the UK an unpredictable investment destination. Truss also said that profit is not a dirty word. However, there is public outrage over the unusual profit Jahawi mentioned, so defending it may be an unpopular position.

Richard Partington: Continued high energy prices have helped the world’s five largest oil companies generate nearly 50 billion in profits, filling shareholder pockets at the expense of consumers. This is a clear example of a bigger windfall. However, cutting and changing the plan could undermine the argument that this policy is one-off and could potentially lead businesses to re-evaluate their investment plans.

Eliminate inflation and absorb costs

This is a plan that is gaining momentum with the support of the Labor and Liberal Democrats, so it is unusual for the Treasury to not begin preliminary work on the possibility. Freezing energy price caps below the current $2,000 per year would not allow them to be raised in line with global gas wholesale prices.

Labor said the plan would cost less than 30 billion, but it could cost a lot more in the long run, as it assumes that it will only apply over the next six months.

Jessica Elgot: Despite overwhelming public support for a bill that 85% of Conservative voters support, both candidates have ruled it out. But given the Conservative party’s past experience of overriding and adopting popular cost-of-living policies, it’s not impossible that this could look appealing in the cold September weather.

Richard Partington: There are clear advantages and disadvantages. A universal limit could prevent headline inflation from rising further, potentially saving government money on inflation-related borrowing. However, the price tag is expensive and should be maintained for a year (inflation is based on a 12-month change in consumer prices). Free market economists argue that it will destroy the price signal. Encourage energy use rather than reduce consumption and investment in insulation. It will also benefit both the rich and the poor.

Sign up for our daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter @BusinessDesk.

Deficit funds to suppliers to cover rising fuel prices

The president of ScottishPower proposed the idea that the government could set up a deficit fund to cover the difference between what people pay and the cost of getting gas and electricity to their homes.

These funds can be acquired by governments or financial institutions and can be repaid over 10 to 15 years to smooth out costs. Suppliers are expected to use the period in which the plan is implemented to focus on investments in green energy while policy makers exclude electricity prices from gas.

Jessica Elgot: This could be a way to U-turn the price freeze, arguing that Truss is a way to increase investment and provide better value to taxpayers. But she’s not ready to spend, and she’ll still need huge sums of billions of dollars she’s promised additional tax cuts and defense.

Richard Partington: Diversifying energy costs over the long term will ease some of today’s pain and help the economic outlook in the short term. But that will increase the cost for the future and ultimately be a cost to the consumer, not the state. Household bills will be higher in the future if prices remain high. However, rather than having a moment on the brink every time the Ofgem price cap is updated, it can help make the transition smoother.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/aug/21/cost-of-living-crisis-the-main-economic-ideas The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos