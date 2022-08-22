2022 USA Gymnastics Championships Results – OlympicTalk





2022 U.S. Gymnastics Championships All-Around and Event Results in Tampa

WomenAll-Around1. Konnor McClain 112.752. Shilese Jones 112.03. Jordan Chiles 111.94. Kayla DiCello 110.955. Jade Carey 110.96. Skye Blakely 109.37. Lexi Zeiss 106.5

Balance beam1. Connor McClain 28.92. Ciena Alipio 27,553. Kayla DiCello 27,354. Jordan Chiles 27,055. Katelyn Jong 26,555. Leanng Wong 26.55

Floor exercise1. Shilese Jones 28.352. Jade Carey 27.93. Jordan Chiles 27.854. Konnor McClain 27.755. Kayla DiCello 27.5

Uneven bars1. Shilese Jones 28.451. Leanne Wong 28.453. Jordan Chiles 28.354. Nola Matthews 27.85. Skye Blakely 27.75

Vault1. Jade Carey 29.452. Shilese Jones 29.053. Konnor McClain 28.754. Jordan Chiles 28.655. Amelia Disidore 28.6

MenAll-Around1. Brody Malone 176.5902. Donnell Whittenburg 171.5713. Asher Hong 171.2104. Fred Richard 169.1665. Yul Moldauer 169.1396. Colt Walker 169.0497. Shane Wiskus 167.429

Floor exercise1. Brody Malone 29.7322. Asher Hong 29.4583. Fred Richard 28.7824. Colt Walker 28.5575. Donnell Whittenburg 28.467

Fixed bar1. Brody Malone 30.0882. Fred Richard 28.8823. Shane Wiskus 27.6524. Evan Hymanson 27.1005. Matt Cormier 26.950

Parallel bars1. Curran Phillips 33.9482. Colt Walker 30.7483. Blake Sun 30.2974. Shane Wiskus 30.1985. Brody Malone 30.042

Pommel horse 1. Stephen Nedoroscik 31.0862. Brody Malone 29.5783. Yul Moldauer 28.0444. Blake Sun 27.5505. Cameron Bock 27.500

Rings again1. Donnell Whittenburg 30.7442. Alex Diab 30.3403. Asher Hong 29.5324. Yul Moldauer 28.6825. Riley Loos 28.664

Vault1. Asher Hong 33.4602. Donnell Whittenburg 32.3103. Colt Walker 30.1944. Riley Loos 30.1445. Taylor Burkhart 29.688

