UK inflation to hit 18.6% next year, according to Citi





UK inflation is expected to reach 18.6% in January, according to new forecasts based on Citigroup’s latest market prices.

The investment bank predicted that the retail energy price cap would rise to 4,567 in January and 5,816 in April, compared to the current level of 1,971 shifts where it said inflation would enter the stratosphere.

“We now expect CPI inflation to peak above 18% in January,” said Benjamin Nabarro, Citi’s chief UK economist. According to estimates by the Office for National Statistics, this will be higher than the peak of inflation since the second OPEC oil shock in 1979, when the CPI reached 17.8%.

Such inflation rates will strain household incomes and plunge the UK economy into recession, but Nabarro said the magnitude of the expected inflation will force the Bank of England to tighten monetary policy further.

Natural gas wholesale prices in the UK and Europe are already trading close to 10 times normal, with other forecasters also raising inflation forecasts.

Goldman Sachs and EY expect inflation to be at least 15% early next year, while the Bank of England said this month inflation will exceed 13% by the end of the year.

Energy regulator Ofgem is due to publish its upper energy price caps for the period from October to January on Friday, with most analysts expecting average energy usage to rise from current levels to over 3,500 for households, a 75% increase.

Based on the latest wholesale costs, Citi expects a higher figure of 3,717 in the fourth quarter and expects the forecast for 2023 to be even higher.

Nabarro said Citis’s new forecast considered a 25% increase in wholesale gas prices and a 7% increase in wholesale electricity prices last week.

He said last week’s data reaffirmed that risks from headline inflation to wages and domestic price settings could continue to accelerate, even as the economy is slowing, he said.

suggestion

As inflation spreads across the economy, inflation rates have exceeded expectations for most months of the year. ONS said it was 10.1% in July, the highest level in 40 years and the highest among G7 countries.

Amid possible escalating energy pressures, Conservative leadership candidates rallied on each other’s plans to support households ahead of Friday’s Ofgems announcement.

An ally of front-runner Liz Truss said it would likely introduce a support package with tax cuts in the September emergency budget, which would not accompany independent economic forecasts from the Office of Budget Responsibility as it is a limited event. .

Her rival, the Rishi Sunaks team, criticized this approach, saying that Truss could not only provide a support package, nor achieve a one-time, permanent tax cut without $50 billion in funding.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/778e65e1-6ec5-4fd7-98d5-9d701eb29567 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos