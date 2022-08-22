First Last of Us Footage Shown in HBO Trailer Showing Upcoming Series





While all of the nerddom has focused its anger on HBO over the past few weeks for gutting its original lineup and directly removing shows from HBO Max, there are at least some things worth celebrating. Not only does today mark the arrival of the highly anticipated Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon, but HBO has also released the first images from the upcoming The Last of Us TV series.

As part of a teaser clip that included clips from other HBO originals like The White Lotus, Doom Patrol, His Dark Materials, and Avenue 5, they also revealed the first shots of The Last of Us. ends with Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie crossing a snowy bridge, cowering in dark abandoned buildings, running in panic, firing gunshots and investigating spore-strewn walls. Nick Offerman’s Bill is also seen removing a gas mask. It’s only 20 seconds of footage – notably devoid of infected – but the tense mood is clearly established. As Ellie says, “Everyone I cared for died or left me.” If nothing else, it’s clear the production design will be on point.

COLLIDER VIDEO OF THE DAY

It’s also clear with its closing placement, that HBO has incredibly high hopes for the adaptation of the award-winning video game series which follows a trauma-riddled man (Joel) having to transport a young girl with a unique immunity (Ellie). through a post-apocalyptic USA after a plague turns most people into vicious zombie-like monsters. Not only do they have to deal with the infected people, but also other human survivors.

Picture via HBO

RELATED: 10 Things You Need To Know About HBO’s Upcoming ‘The Last Of Us’ TV Adaptation

While on-screen video game adaptations have largely been more missed than successful, the creative team gives reason for optimism regarding The Last of Us. The game’s writer/director Neil Druckmann is writing and directing the series in tandem with Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin. The show’s score is even composed by the game’s composer Gustavo Santaolalla. The odds of the series not being a faithful adaptation seem pretty slim, and having Pascal at the center means the acting should be a cut above most video games (after all, as the titular Mandalorian, he has experience protecting very important children through heartbreaking situations).

Although no release date has been announced, The Last of Us is expected to hit our screens in early 2023. The first season is slated for a run of 10 episodes. Watch the sizzle reel with the first images below:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://collider.com/last-of-us-footage-pedro-pascal-hbo/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos