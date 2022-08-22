Djokovic still banned from the United States ahead of the US Open – Sportico.com





The US Open begins next week, but men’s betting favorite Novak Djokovic will likely be barred from competing unless there is a last-minute pivot from the player or the US government.

On April 21, the Department of Homeland Security expanded “Title 19 Temporary Requirements” that require non-US citizens entering the United States to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and provide proof of related vaccination upon request. .

“These requirements have been expanded in consultation with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and several other federal agencies,” DHS wrote in announcing the extension. “According to the CDC, vaccines remain the most effective public health measure for protecting people from serious illness or death from COVID-19, slowing the transmission of COVID-19, and reducing the likelihood of emergence of new variants of the virus. COVID-19.”

Djokovic no longer seems likely to change course. “I’m not planning on getting vaccinated, so the only good news I can have is that they’re taking away the mandatory green vaccine card or whatever you call it to enter the United States or an exemption,” Djokovic said. last month after winning Wimbledon, his 21st Grand Title. At the end of July, the Serbian tennis ace posted on his social media: “I am preparing as if I was cleared to compete, waiting to find out if there is room for me to travel to the United States. Crossed fingers!”

Djokovic fans have been given a glimmer of hope that the three-time US Open champion will be able to travel to New York, based on updated COVID-19 guidelines announced by the CDC on August 11. The revised guidelines moved away from social distancing and COVID-19 quarantine requirements, while eliminating any distinction in protocols between vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

“This guidance recognizes that the pandemic is not over, but also helps us reach a point where COVID-19 is no longer severely disrupting our daily lives,” CDC epidemiologist Greta Massetti said in a statement.

The CDC said it will work to “align stand-alone guidance documents” in the coming weeks regarding “health care settings, higher transmission risk congregational settings, and trips”. But few expect DHS regulations, which have barred Djokovic from entering the United States for all events this year, to change this week.

“We would of course welcome Novak if the federal guidelines currently barring unvaccinated non-US citizens from entering the country were to change,” a USTA spokesperson said by email. Djokovic is believed to be the only ATP top 100-ranked player who would be barred from playing, based on the guidelines.

Current USA players John Isner and Taylor Fritz have both questioned the decision to bar Djokovic from playing, with Isner calling it “madness”. John McEnroe also backed Djokovic. “I think that’s BS,” McEnroe told Fox News this month. “It’s really unfortunate, but those are the rules we really have right now with the government. I don’t agree with that but that’s life right now. Two-time presidential candidate Steve Forbes echoed McEnroe, calling him “bureaucratic BS” on Twitter.

Djokovic has been at the center of the tennis world on and off the court in 2022. He was kicked out of Australia in January ahead of the Australian Open when his medical waiver visa was revoked. Djokovic’s ability to enter France for Roland-Garros was uncertain, but he was eventually cleared to compete at Roland Garros, where he lost to Rafael Nadal in the quarter-finals. Her seventh and final event so far this year was her Wimbledon title. The stakes are up for Djokovic as he vies with Nadal and Roger Federer for the men’s all-time record for Slam wins. Nadal is currently leading with 22.

Djokovic ranked fifth with $28.2 million in Sportico’s tally of the highest-paid tennis players in the world. Although sponsors have started to walk away from Djokovic, despite his chance to become the greatest player in the history of the sport. This year, UKG and Peugeot have both ended valuable “patch” sponsorships, which generate huge exposure for the brands at marquee matches, such as Grand Slam finals. His deal with Peugeot began in 2014, with UKG signing Djokovic in 2019. Lacoste remains Djokovic’s most valuable endorsement partner in a pact worth up to $10 million a year, including bonus for a great year in the field.

Djokovic lost to Daniil Medvedev in the US Open final last year in a stunning upset, ending his quest to become the first man to win a Grand Slam on the calendar since Rod Laver in 1969. It was his record sixth defeat in an Open final. Caesars sportsbook has Djokovic the favorite this year at +150, followed by Medvedev at +250.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sportico.com/personalities/athletes/2022/djokovic-banned-united-states-u-s-open-1234686350/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos