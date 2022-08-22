Leaders of US, UK, France and Germany discuss Iran nuclear issue





An Iranian man walks past a wall of the former US embassy, ​​with an anti-US mural on it, in Tehran, Iran August 16, 2022. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

Register

Aug 21 (Reuters) – Leaders of the United States, Britain, France and Germany discussed efforts to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, the White House said on Sunday. a statement largely focused on Ukraine. Read more

“In addition, they discussed ongoing negotiations on Iran’s nuclear program, the need to strengthen support for partners in the Middle East region, and joint efforts to deter and limit Iran’s destabilizing regional activities.” , the White House said in its description of the call between the four.

The White House did not provide any further details regarding the Middle Eastern part of the discussion between US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

Register

The European Union and the United States said last week they were studying Iran’s response to what the EU called its “final” offer to revive the deal, under which Tehran curbed its nuclear program in exchange for an easing of economic sanctions.

Failure of nuclear talks could increase the risk of another regional war, with Israel threatening military action against Iran if diplomacy fails to prevent Tehran from developing a nuclear weapons capability.

Iran, which has long denied having such ambitions, has warned of an “overwhelming” response to any Israeli attack.

In 2018, then-President Donald Trump reneged on the nuclear deal struck before he took office, calling it too soft on Iran, and reimposed harsh US sanctions, prompting the Islamic Republic to begin to exceed its limits in terms of uranium enrichment.

Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

Register

Reporting by Arshad Mohammed in Saint Paul, Minnesota. Editing by Matthew Lewis

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/leaders-us-uk-france-germany-discuss-iran-nuclear-issue-2022-08-21/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos