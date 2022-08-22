Record percentage says US is heading in wrong direction: NBC poll





Nearly three-quarters of voters in a new poll said they thought things in the United States were going in the wrong direction.

An NBC News poll found that only 21% of voters think the nation is moving in the right direction, while 74% think the opposite.

More than half of respondents, or 58%, said they felt more worried that Americas best years are already behind us, while 35% feel more confident that the best years are yet to come.

About a third of respondents, or 34%, said they believed the state of the nation would worsen over the next five years. Just another 2%, or 36%, said they thought things would improve over the same period, and 21% said they thought things would stay the same.

Bidens’ approval rating in that poll reached 42%, and 48% of voters said they had somewhat negative or very negative feelings toward the president.

The approval rating has been stable since a similar NBC News poll was conducted in May, although Bidens’ disapproval rating jumped one point from 54 percent to 55 percent.

Last week, the president signed a $740 billion health care and climate change bill into law, marking a key legislative victory for his party ahead of this year’s midterms.

The Cut Inflation Act was a scaled-down version of the Build Back Better Bill that never passed last year, but the bill is still aimed at tackling climate change, cutting costs health care for Americans and reduce inflation.

Forty-two percent of voters in the NBC News poll said the legislation was a good idea, compared to 31 percent who said it was a bad idea. Just over a quarter said they had no opinion.

The number of Republicans who say they support Trump amid GOP rise: The Hills Morning Report poll Midterm jitters grip the GOP

A plurality of voters, 36%, said they thought the legislation would make no difference to their lives, while 35 said they thought it would make things worse for them personally. Only 26% said they thought the legislation would make things better for them personally.

Conducted August 12-16, the NBC News poll surveyed 1,000 registered voters. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.1%.

