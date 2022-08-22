Russia accuses US and Ukraine of ‘terrorist attack’ that killed ‘Putins Brain’ daughter





Russia plays with fire: Fred Fleitz

Former National Security Council Chief of Staff Fred Fleitz discusses security concerns surrounding a possible nuclear disaster in the war with Ukraine, and he weighs in on China’s continued aggression near Taiwan.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Russian media have accused the United States of orchestrating the “attack” that killed the daughter of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s close ally.

“Daria Dugina’s death will likely rally Russians who suspect Ukraine was behind the attack,” Rebekah Koffler, president of Doctrine & Strategy Consulting and former DIA intelligence officer, told Fox. NewsDigital.

Dugina, a journalist and daughter of Alexander Dugin, died Saturday night in an explosion as she drove her car on the Mozhayskoye highway in the Moscow region after leaving a music festival. Authorities said an explosive device placed under the car had detonated, and authorities were quick to declare it a “terrorist attack” and point fingers at Ukrainians and Americans.

Ukrainian politician Denis Pushilin, leader of the Donetsk People’s Republic separatists, blamed the explosion on “terrorists of the Ukrainian regime, trying to kill Alexander Dugin”.

UKRAINE FEARS INCREASED AGGRESSION FROM RUSSIA AFTER PUTIN’S ALLY LOST DAUGHTER IN SUSPECTED KILLING

But some went even further, such as political analyst Yegor Kholmogorov, who told Russian newspaper Pravda that the attack was “undoubtedly” prepared by US and British intelligence and carried out by “Ukrainian saboteurs”. . He claimed that Kyiv itself could not have planned such a “bold” sabotage.

Journalist and political pundit Daria Dugina, daughter of Russian political scientist Alexander Dugin, is pictured in the Tsargrad television studio in Moscow, Russia, in this undated image. (Tsargrad.tv/Handout via Reuters)

Dugin, one of Putin’s closest allies and nicknamed ‘Putins Brain’, was also at the music festival and supposedly intended to be with his daughter after leaving the event, but changed his mind at the last minute.

BIDEN DISCUSS IRAN AND UKRAINIAN NUCLEAR POWER PLANT WITH BRITISH, FRENCH AND GERMAN LEADERS

Some pundits speaking to Russian media described Dugin as playing a pivotal role in Putin’s inner circle, allowing him to promote an ideology on which Putin based his entire invasion.

Russian political scientist Alexander Dugin addresses the ‘Battle for Donbass’ rally in Moscow on October 18, 2014. (Moscow News Agency/Handout via Reuters)

“His father, Alexander Dugin, was the mastermind behind Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” Koffler explained, calling him a “symbol of the Russian world” for pushing his vision of eurasism, which is essential to Putin’s base for waging his war in Ukraine. .

RUSSIAN OFFICIALS AGREE TO OPEN ZAPORIZHZHIA NUCLEAR POWER PLANT TO UN INSPECTORS: REPORT

“One cannot understand Putin’s thinking and why he is waging war on Ukraine without knowing about Dugin and Eurasianism. Putin’s doctrine and strategy are developed around this ideology, at the heart of which is the idea of ​​Russian exceptionalism,” she continued. “Similar to the idea of ​​the American exception, the sense of uniqueness is very deeply embedded in the Russian psyche. It is because of this ideology, eurasism, that Putin will not stop his war against Russia. ‘Ukraine.”

Investigators work at the site of a suspected car bomb attack that killed Daria Dugina, daughter of Russian ultranationalist ideologue Alexander Dugin, in the Moscow region on August 21, 2022, in this still image taken from video . (Russia Investigative Committee/Handout via Reuters)

State Duma member Vladimir Gutenev told Russian newspaper RG that Alexander Dugins’ ideas were widespread in Russia, calling Duginas’ death a “strike on the ideological front” and saying Russia needed to respond “quickly”. “.

Andrey Klishas, ​​head of the Federation Council’s Committee on State Building, echoed that sentiment, saying anyone involved in the “attack” should “be destroyed”.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“The fact that a blow has been struck against Alexander Dugin suggests that our enemies are most afraid of the spiritual component of our struggle,” he told RG. “This fight is the most important thing.”

Peter Aitken is a Fox News Digital reporter specializing in national and global news.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/world/russia-blames-us-ukraine-terrorist-attack-killed-daughter-putins-brain The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos