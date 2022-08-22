



Labor has accused the government of missing out on GPs’ plans to prescribe cash to pay people for energy and heating.

Treasury officials are known to want to assess whether family doctors are ill or older people need a discount on heating their homes.

The idea, reported in the newspaper The Sun on Sunday, is one of the numbers being discussed by the government to support the cost of living.

But shadow health minister Wes Streeting has warned that the plan will put more pressure on the NHS over the winter.

“The Conservatives have lost their plot to the cost of living crisis and have no clue as to the level of pressure on the NHS,” he said.

Streeting said the Labor Party “already has the right prescription to deal with rising energy costs.” Opposition parties say they will pay energy companies to keep energy price caps intact.

This will outpace an expected increase to over 3,000 over the winter.

The LDP came up with a similar proposal, and the Greens said prices were already too high and should be cut to last year’s levels.

Treasury officials clearly believe that using GPs to target reduced energy bills can save money as it helps target cash to those who need it most.

On Sunday afternoon, the British Medical Association (BMA) completely rejected the policy and denounced the government’s approach to policy making as very unprofessional.

Dr David Wrigley, Vice-Chairman of the GP Board of BMA England said:

Government ministers think it is appropriate to suggest that GPs do this.

He added that GPs don’t have the time or skills to do the work of the welfare system.

In the coming months, he added, GPs should already be concerned about providing the Covid and flu vaccination program they will need to see the NHS over the winter, in addition to the daily workload and the massive Covid balance we are seeing now.

The government did not discuss this with us in any form. It is very unprofessional to spread this kind of offer through the media. We completely reject the suggestion that GPs do this.”

The government has not issued a specific policy on the cost of living since spring. The Conservative Party is focusing on the primary primary for party leadership.

New proposals are expected no matter who wins the contest next month, with an urgent budget expected in the fall.

Meanwhile, The Times newspaper reports that the National Grid is taking steps to reward customers for shifting power-hungry activities to off-demand hours.

It will ask regulator Ofgem to pay customers to switch tumble dryers and dishwashing to overnight. Grid operators hope that, if approved, the plan will be implemented by October.

The latest forecasts for energy bill caps warn that bills could soar to 6,000 by April.

Consultancy Auxilione says it expects the limit to reach 3,576 in October, increase to 4,799 in January and eventually reach 6,089 in April.

Until April of this year, the limit was only 1,277, but the price has risen due to a surge in demand following the reopening of the economy after the Ukraine war and the COVID-19 lockdown.

