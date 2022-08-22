



The date of the advent of the dragon has come (Picture: PA)

The much-anticipated sequel to Game of Thrones, House Of The Dragon, debuts in the US first and is set to debut in the UK a day later.

200 years ahead of the events of the original show, the new series will succeed the Targaryen family, who have been at the pinnacle of power across the seven realms where King Viserys I (Paddy Considin) sat on the Iron Throne.

Game of Thrones emerges within the family when the King’s eldest son, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma DArcy), wants the throne. The next line at the beginning of the story.

But when will it come out and how can we see it?

Here’s everything you need to know!

How to see the House of Dragons in England?

House of the Dragon is available to stream on Sky Atlantic.

Fans with the Sky package or NOW entertainment package will have access to the channel.

Ahead of the premiere of The House of the Dragon, former Doctor Who star Matt explained that the King’s brother likes to get people on their nerves, making fun of what viewers can expect from his character Daemon.

Matt said in an interview with Empire: Daemons exist to cause confusion and damn people simply to entertain him.

Not only could there be a rivalry between Daemon and Rhaenyra, but it looks like Daemon will have some pretty fierce political rivalry with the King’s Hand, Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans).

he said: [Daemon] And Otto hates each other.

They wrap each other up, and prick each other with needles. And at the center of it is Paddy, who plays Viserys. They are both competing for his attention and love.

What time does House of Dragons start? The countdown has started (Picture: HBO)

The show airs tonight at 2pm on Sky Atlantic and NOW in the UK.

HouseOf The Dragonin has a total of 10 episodes per week.

Where can I watch all seasons of Game Of Thrones? Game of Thrones ended in 2019 (Picture: HBO)

Game of Thrones is available on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV.

When the eighth season of Game of Thrones was released in 2019, it caused widespread disappointment across the fandom, and many viewers expressed deep dissatisfaction with the way the various storylines were resolved.

See More: Soaring

But after the trailer, fans are sure that House of the Dragon will measure its success.

House Of The Dragon premieres tonight at 2am on Sky Atlantic and NOW.

