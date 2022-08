Taiwan touts ‘democracy chips’ in meeting with US state governor

TAIPEI, Aug 22 (Reuters) – Taiwan wants to ensure its partners have a reliable supply of semiconductors, or “democratic chips”, President Tsai Ing-wen told the U.S. state governor on Monday. Indiana, saying China’s threats mean other democracies have cooperated.

Governor Eric Holcomb, a Republican, is making the third trip to Taiwan this month by a US delegation after a brief visit by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, infuriating China, which views Taiwan as its own territory.

A week after Pelosi’s visit, five US lawmakers, led by Senator Ed Markey, visited Taiwan. Read more

China held extensive military exercises near Taiwan after Pelosi’s visit. Taiwan rejects Beijing’s sovereignty claims, saying only the islanders can decide their future.

“Taiwan has faced military threats from China, in and around the Taiwan Strait,” Tsai told Holcomb during a meeting at his office in Taipei.

“At this time, democratic allies must come together and strengthen cooperation in all areas,” she added, in remarks broadcast live on her social media pages.

China’s Foreign Ministry said it had filed “solemn representations” with the United States about Holcomb’s trip.

“China always firmly opposes the United States conducting official exchanges with Taiwan in any form or under any pretext,” it said in a statement.

Holcomb is due to meet with representatives of Taiwan’s semiconductor companies during his visit amid expanding ties between his state and the island, home to the world’s largest contact chip maker, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd (TSMC) (2330.TW), .

“Economic security is an important pillar of national and regional security,” Tsai said. “Taiwan is willing and able to strengthen cooperation with democratic partners in building sustainable supply chains for democratic chips.”

Holcomb spoke about his state’s efforts to support the tech industry, pointing to the June announcement by MediaTek Inc (2454.TW), the world’s fourth-largest chipmaker by revenue, of a new design center in Indiana in partnership with Purdue. University.

“We look forward to working with them to design the future,” he said.

PAIN TO GAIN

Holcomb said Taiwan offers some of the best high-tech talent in the world.

“We are specifically facing and looking to turn supply chain pains into supply chain gains. I think the way we will get there faster, more resiliently, is to do it together,” he told reporters.

Holcomb oversaw the signing of a cooperation agreement between Purdue and Taiwanese electronics contractor Wistron Corp (3231.TW), with company chairman Simon Lin citing opportunities for collaboration in areas such as cybersecurity and smart factories.

Taiwan has been keen to show the United States, its largest international backer, that it is a reliable friend as a global chip crisis impacts automobile production and consumer electronics.

Tsai said Indiana will become a center for chip technology following the enactment this month of a U.S. law aimed at subsidizing the domestic semiconductor industry as it competes with manufacturers. Chinese and foreign.

TSMC is building a $12 billion factory in the US state of Arizona.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Sarah Wu; Editing by Christopher Cushing, Clarence Fernandez, Toby Chopra and Ed Osmond

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

