Oracle’s ‘surveillance machine’ targeted in US privacy class action lawsuit – TechCrunch





Business giant Oracle faces new privacy class action lawsuit in the US

The lawsuit, which was filed Friday as a 66-page complaint in the Northern District of California, alleges the tech giant’s ‘global surveillance machine’ amassed detailed records on some five billion people. , accusing the company and its adtech and advertising affiliates of violating the privacy of the majority of people on Earth.

The suit has three class representatives: Dr. Johnny Ryan, Senior Fellow of the Irish Council for Civil Liberties (ICCL); Michael Katz-Lacabe, research director at the Center for Human Rights and Privacy; and Dr. Jennifer Golbeck, professor of computer science at the University of Maryland, who claim to “act on behalf of internet users around the world who have been victims of Oracle’s privacy breaches”.

The litigants are represented by the San Francisco-based law firm Lieff Cabraser, which they say has brought significant privacy cases against Big Tech.

The key point here is that there is no comprehensive federal privacy law in the United States – so litigation certainly faces a hostile environment to make a privacy case – hence the complaint refers to several federal, constitutional, tort and state statutes, alleging violations of federal law. Electronic Communications Privacy Act, the California State Constitution, the California Invasion of Privacy Act, as well as antitrust and common law.

It remains to be seen whether this “patchwork” approach to a tricky legal environment will prevail – for a quick and expert analysis of the complaint and some key challenges, this whole thread comes highly recommended. But the substance of the complaint rests on allegations that Oracle collects large amounts of data from unwitting Internet users, i.e. without their consent, and uses this surveillance information to profile individuals, further enriching the profiles. through its data marketplace and threatening people’s privacy on a massive scale. – including, it is alleged, through the use of proxies for sensitive data to circumvent privacy controls.

California class action lawsuit against Oracle by @johnnyryan and others

Ryan and others’ recent case against the IAB on RTB was a pretty impressive piece of work

This case deals with similar issues but in a much more delicate legal environment

A long enoughhttps://t.co/ZBnBaw7cNs

— Robert Bateman (@RobertJBateman) August 22, 2022

Commenting on the lawsuit in a statement, Ryan said: Oracle violated the privacy of billions of people around the world. This is a Fortune 500 company with a dangerous mission to know where every person in the world goes and what they do. We are taking this action to shut down Oracle’s monitoring machine.

An Oracle spokesperson declined to comment on the dispute.

A few years ago, the company faced class action lawsuits, with Salesforce, via a legal challenge to its tracking in Europe – which aimed to focus on the legality of their consent to track web users, citing full data (contrasts) of the region. privacy laws.

However, European legal challenges, which have been filed in the Netherlands and the UK, have been difficult – with a Dutch court ruling the suit inadmissible last year because (according to reports) it ruled that the non-profit organization pursuing the class action had failed to demonstrate that it represented the allegedly injured parties and therefore lacked standing. (Although earlier this year the organization behind the lawsuit, the Privacy Collective, said it would appeal.)

The UK arm of the lawsuit, meanwhile, has been put on hold pending the outcome of an earlier class action lawsuit against Google – but last year the UK Supreme Court ruled. side of the tech giant, blocking this representative action and damaging the prospects of other similar lawsuits.

In Lloyd v Google, the court found that damages/losses must be suffered to claim compensation – and therefore the need to prove damages/losses on an individual basis cannot be ignored, derailing the push of the litigation in favor of a uniform loss of control. of personal data for each member of the representative class claimed in his place.

The decision was seen at the time as a hammer blow for the exclusion of class actions for privacy claims – clearly throwing another spanner in the works of the ability of the Oracle-Salesforce class action to continue in the UK. United.

Europe’s privacy class action challenges likely explain digital rights experts’ willingness to test similar claims in the US

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2022/08/22/oracle-us-privacy-class-action/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos