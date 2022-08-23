Confirmation of the first American sighting of the huge Atlas moth | Smart News





A homeowner spotted the moth on his garage wall in early July. Courtesy of Washington State Department of Agriculture

A homeowner near Seattle had the discovery of his life this summer when he stepped outside and spotted a huge dark orange butterfly hanging on the wall of his garage. He snapped a photo of the beautiful creature, using his hand as a ladder, then emailed Patrick Tobin, an entomologist at the University of Washington.

When Tobin read the message, he almost couldn’t believe his eyes. He responded immediately, asking the owner to catch the insect before it flew away. The owner was at work, but ran the 45 minutes back home to Bellevue to capture the moth in a bag, which Tobin quickly drove to pick up.

Now experts have identified the mysterious insect as an Atlas moth (Attacus atlas), one of the largest moth species in the world, and they are asking the public to keep an eye out for these colorful insects. This July 7 sighting in suburban Seattle is believed to be the first confirmed incidence of the moth in the United States, according to a statement from the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA).

The orange wings of the Atlas butterfly have markings that resemble the head of a snake. Darrell Gulin/Getty Images

With wingspans of up to 10 inches, Atlas moths are native to tropical regions like India, Indonesia, and the Philippines, making sightings in the Pacific Northwest particularly bizarre.

It’s like all of a sudden you see a black rhino coming down [the interstate]Tobin said to John Ryan of KUOW.

Atlas moths are federally quarantined pests, which means it is illegal to obtain, harbor, breed, or sell live moths, whether adults, eggs, larvae, or pupae without a permit from the United States Department of Agriculture, in accordance with the WSDA.

It’s unclear exactly how the Atlas moth found its way to the Pacific Northwest, but scientists have a pretty good guess. Someone with a Bellevue-based account was selling Atlas butterfly cocoons on eBay for $60 each. The listing has since been taken down, but Tobin suspects the Atlas butterfly likely escaped from this illegal seller, Seattle Times Amanda Zhou reports.

From now on, this individual observation does not mean that there is an infestation. But the state’s agriculture department is asking the public to photograph, collect and report any Atlas moths they see, which will help determine if there really is a population. In the region.

If more Atlas moths made their way to Washington, it could be bad news for the region’s fruit industry. The adult moths are harmless, they do not have a mouth, but as caterpillars they feast on the leaves of apple and cherry trees, which would pose a threat to fruit growers in the state.

With their intricately patterned wings and large size, the moths would be pretty hard for audience members to miss. Only the white moth (Thysania agrippina) has a larger wingspan, at around 14 inches. And Atlas moths are thought to have the largest wing area of ​​any known moth species, reports Gizmodos Lauren Leffer.

This graphic from the Washington State Department of Agriculture shows how to distinguish Atlas butterflies from other species. Courtesy of Washington State Department of Agriculture

Their wings taper upwards and have markings that resemble a snake’s head, which is a useful disguise to confuse hungry predators.

Entomologists don’t even know if Atlas moths could survive the Pacific Northwest climate, but they don’t want to take any chances. The state is working with the USDA to further investigate the moth sighting and determine how best to respond, if any.

Anyone who spots one, whether in Washington or anywhere else in the country, should report it to the WSDA or their state’s factory regulators.

It’s a gee-whiz type insect because it’s so big, says Sven Spichiger, WSDA lead entomologist, in a statement. Even if you’re not looking for bugs, it’s the type that people pull out their phones and take a picture of them that are so striking.

