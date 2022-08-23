Extended Visa will drive high-growth companies





The UK’s top high-growth companies will have greater flexibility and power to attract the world’s best talent through the new Scale-up Visa, the government announced today (22 August).

British companies with impressive success can support growth and help boost the UK economy by sponsoring talented individuals, from scientists and engineers to architects and programmers.

Unlike other sponsored visas, the scale-up visa allows businesses to hire highly skilled individuals who receive two years of vacation to stay in the UK for more than the first six months without additional sponsorship or permits.

This will further strengthen the overall offer governments provide to businesses through a points-based immigration system that allows them to hire qualified employees from anywhere in the world. The Scale-up Visa will give them greater flexibility to hire the talent they need, taking them to the next level while strengthening the UK’s advanced skills pool.

Safety and Legal Immigration Minister Kevin Foster said:

Fast-growing businesses like small businesses, technology and financial services need the right level of support to take them to the next level. Our Scale-up Visas give businesses more freedom to bring the diverse skills and experiences they need, making them more attractive on the international stage, allowing businesses to focus on growth and innovation.

By supporting our high-growth technologies, financial services and small businesses, we ensure that the UK remains a global hub for emerging technologies and innovations while improving productivity across the economy, creating jobs, growth and prosperity across the UK.

ScaleUp Institute CEO Irene Graham OBE said:

The ScaleUp Institute welcomes the launch of the Scale-up Visa. This has been what we’ve been recommending since our founding and should provide a much-needed fast track service to local growing businesses to get faster access to the talent they need.

Scale-up adds more than 1 trillion jobs and 3 million jobs annually to the UK economy, exists in all communities and hires people from home and abroad to drive growth locally and beyond.

Visa must help with technical requirements. We look forward to continuing to work with governments as this service evolves to fully address and effectively operate with the growing business needs of this service.

Scaling up is an important step for high-growth companies to continuously grow and increase their international competitiveness. By introducing the expertise and skills they seek, businesses can innovate, increase productivity and continue to contribute to the UK economy.

Sponsoring talented individuals through Scale-up visas for 3 years, including small businesses and companies in the technology and financial services sectors that have achieved at least 20% year-over-year growth in employment or turnover over at least 3 years and employ at least 10 people at start-up You can.

Eligible companies can attract highly skilled talent, including:

Scientist Engineer Programmer Software Developer Research and Development Specialist Economist Architect Technician Financial and Investment Advisor

