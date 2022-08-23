Iran accuses US of procrastinating over nuclear deal delays | New





The Biden administration lacks the resolve to confront opponents of the JCPOA, Iranian state media has said.

Tehran, Iran Iran has confirmed that it has not yet received a response from the United States on its latest proposals to reinstate its 2015 nuclear deal, accusing Washington of inaction.

What matters so far is the US side’s procrastination in offering a response, Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani told reporters on Monday.

We acted in time and we have always shown that we acted responsibly in the nuclear talks, he said.

A week ago, Iran submitted its response to a final text circulated by the European Union after the latest round of talks with stakeholders, namely China, France, Germany, Russia and the United Kingdom in Vienna.

The United States said it was reviewing the text and was in contact with its allies.

On Monday, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Iran’s response to the EU proposal was reasonable.

Meanwhile, unconfirmed details of a potential deal have emerged, which neither side has officially commented on.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Monday that relatively good progress had been made earlier this month in the latest round of talks that started in April 2021, but that an agreement will only materialize when all questions will be settled.

On Monday, Iran’s state-owned IRNA released a report accusing US President Joe Bidens’ administration of inaction. The outlet argued that US officials have only a weak resolve to confront opponents of the nuclear deal in Washington and Israeli officials who want the deal dead.

Last week, Axios reported that Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid again called on the White House to abandon efforts to restore the nuclear deal, and said failure to do so would be a sign of weakness.

In 2018, the United States unilaterally abandoned the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), as the agreement is officially known, imposing severe sanctions on Tehran which are in effect to this day. In response, Iran gradually advanced its nuclear program, while maintaining that it was strictly peaceful.

A potential deal would lift hundreds of sanctions and free up billions of dollars in frozen Iranian assets while reinstating tight restrictions on Iran’s nuclear program.

Plan B and prisoner exchange

US officials have repeatedly stressed that they remain committed to negotiations as the best available option, but they also have a plan B underway that includes increased pressure on Tehran.

Last week, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said Tehran had its own plan B, without giving further details.

Foreign Ministry Kanani said on Monday that Iran’s alternative path, should the JCPOA fail, is to bolster President Ebrahim Raisis’ efforts for diplomacy and negotiations, both in the region and beyond. of the.

The issue of talks for the lifting of sanctions is only one of the issues in our foreign relations. We have not and will not link other issues concerning foreign relations, especially economic and trade relations, to these talks, he said.

Kanani also reiterated that Iran believes a prisoner swap with the United States remains possible and accused Washington of not having agreed on a prisoner swap so far.

This issue is separate from the talks to lift the sanctions, he said. We are prepared to discuss the release of prisoners outside of these negotiations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/8/22/iran-blames-procrastinating-us-for-nuclear-deal-delays The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos