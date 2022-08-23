U.S. Embassy: Americans urged to leave Ukraine immediately as further Russian attacks feared





“The U.S. Embassy urges U.S. citizens to leave Ukraine now using private ground transportation options if safe to do so,” a security alert on the embassy’s website said.

“The security situation throughout Ukraine is very unstable and conditions can deteriorate without warning.”

“We should all be aware that this week Russia might try to do something particularly ugly, something particularly vicious,” Zelensky said in a video message over the weekend.

In Kyiv, the city’s military administration banned all large gatherings between Monday and Thursday, saying “it is forbidden to organize mass events, peaceful meetings, rallies and other events related to a large gathering of people.

General Mykola Zhyrnov, head of Kyiv’s military administration, said the order was imposed so that security forces could respond “in a timely manner to threats of missile and bomb attacks by military troops.” the Russian Federation against decision-making centers, military installations, defense industry facilities, critical infrastructure and nearby residential areas.”

Last week, the State Department said it called Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov to a meeting so that the United States “could warn Russia against any escalation of its war against Ukraine. “, a spokesperson for the department said Monday.

This included calling on Russia to “cease all military operations at or near Ukrainian nuclear facilities and return full control of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant to Ukraine,” the official added.

Kyiv and Moscow have hurled accusations at each other over security and military action in and around the plant, Europe’s largest nuclear complex. But the lack of independent access to the factory, which has been occupied by Russian forces since March, makes it impossible to verify what is going on there.

Recent satellite images from Maxar Technologies of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant show no signs of “systemic bombardment”, despite Russian President Vladimir Putin’s claims that the Ukrainian military was carrying out repeated military strikes on the plant. Tensions in the war have risen this week with the death of Darya Dugina, a Russian political commentator and the daughter of prominent ultranationalist ideologue Alexander Dugin.

Russia has blamed Ukrainian special services for his assassination, according to Russian news agency TASS.

“The murder of journalist Darya Dugina has been solved, it was prepared by Ukrainian special services, by a Ukrainian citizen,” TASS reported, citing Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), which named a woman as the perpetrator. and said she had fled to Estonia after the attack.

Ukraine has denied any involvement in Dugina’s murder, calling the FSB a fiction.

Dugina, editor-in-chief of a Russian disinformation site, died after a bomb placed in a car she was driving exploded in a Moscow suburb on Saturday night.

Dugina’s father, Alexander Dugin, is a prominent Russian nationalist credited with being the architect or “spiritual guide” of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

CNN’s Manveena Suri, Jack Guy, Tim Lister, Uliana Pavlova and Jennifer Hansler contributed to this report.

