UK economy to decline 11% in 2020, worst since 1709





LONDON, Aug 22 (Reuters) – The UK recorded its biggest production decline in 300 years in 2020, which not only faces the forefront of the COVID-19 pandemic, but also saw a bigger decline than any other major economy. On Monday.

According to the National Statistical Office, the gross domestic product (GDP) decreased by 11.0% in 2020. According to historical data hosted by the Bank of England, this is a bigger drop than the ONS’s previous estimate and the biggest decline since 1709.

UK statisticians regularly update their GDP estimates as more data becomes available.

Early estimates from ONS already suggested that in 2020 the UK experienced the largest production decline since the “Great Frost” of 1709. More recently, however, the ONS downgraded the decline to 9.3%, the largest since World War II. one.

Even before the most recent revision, the UK’s recession was the largest among the G7 (G7) countries, outstripping Spain’s 10.8% decline in production following the recent downward revision.

However, ONS warns against direct comparisons with other countries, as most countries except the United States have not yet done the same type of in-depth corrections as the United Kingdom.

The downward revision to GDP reflects a lower contribution from healthcare and retail than previously thought.

ONS statistician Craig McLaren said, “Health care is facing higher costs than we initially estimated, meaning that its overall contribution to the economy is lower.”

ONS has already considered a reduction in routine care provided by the UK National Health Service, which is focused on treating COVID-19 patients and limiting the spread of the disease in hospitals.

A closer look at the cost increases faced by individual retailers shows that the sector’s contribution has been revised down, while factory output has been raised to account for raw material cost savings.

The UK economy rebounded sharply last year and returned to its pre-pandemic size in November 2021. But rapidly rising inflation means the Bank of England expects the economy to fall into recession again later this year.

ONS will release updated growth figures for 2021 and the first half of 2022 on September 30th.

Report by David Milliken

