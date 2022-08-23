UK Inflation Will Reach 18% By Early 2023 Leading Bank Citi | inflation





Inflation in the UK will hit 18% early next year as consumers count the cost of the deepening energy crisis, one of the world’s largest banks predicts.

Citi, a US financial services group, said it expects the consumer price index to break through 18% in the first quarter of 2023 and retail price index inflation to soar to 21%.

Citis predictions are much higher than previous modeling of the impact of rising costs. Earlier this month, the Bank of England expected inflation to reach 13% by the end of the year, and the Resolution Foundation think tank expected it to reach 15% by early 2023.

The last time UK inflation reached 18% was in 1976, when an oil supply shock swept the world economy and Britain sought a bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Rising forecasts have put pressure on Conservative leadership candidates to tell them how to deal with inflation. Liz Truss announced Monday night plans to put the West Midlands at the center of our economic revival, not to mention inflation. Rishi Sunak plans to make the UK a science superpower and replace the UK’s frozen post-Brexit Horizon research program. But his campaign earlier warned that Truss’ tax cut plans could create an inflationary cycle.

Labor says inflation is a global problem, but the UK is more serious than the rest of the world due to mismanagement by the Conservatives over the past 12 years.

Shadow Treasury Secretary Pat McFadden said, “New research is coming out every day that energy prices are going to go up much more than expected and inflation will rise as well. People can’t afford the uptick that is expected to hit them in the coming months That’s why Labor is proposing to freeze energy bills for the coming winter, saving 1,000 homes and protecting them from soaring prices.

Citi works with the Institute for Fiscal Studies think tank on regular green budget analysis and is highly regarded for its economic forecasting.

Citi’s chief UK economist, Benjamin Nabarro, said the outlook was updated after gas and electricity prices in the UK rose 25% and 7%, respectively, last week.

Gas market conditions worsened on Monday as Russian state operator Gazprom announced unscheduled maintenance of its Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline to Europe.

The price of next-day delivery of gasoline to the UK once rose 37% to 495p, the highest since March. Monthly gas prices rose 16% to 540p, an all-time high.

In Europe, gas prices according to the TTF benchmark rose more than 10% to a maximum of 290 (245) per megawatt-hour, and in France, electricity prices soared to over 800 per megawatt-hour next year. 100 at the beginning of the year.

Citi expects typical dual fuel tariff energy rates to reach 3,717 in October, higher than most forecasts of 3,500-3,700. UK energy regulator Ofgem is due to announce its next price cap level on Friday.

The Bank of America predicted that the limit would rise to 4,567 in January, about 300 higher than some forecasts, before reaching 5,816 in April.

Energy bills skyrocketed, in part as high wholesale gas prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine were reflected on the bill.

The government is examining options to address the crisis, including expanding the existing assistance package that pays 400 units to every household starting in October and a tariff deficit plan promoted by suppliers.

Utilita chief executive Bill Bullen urged the Conservatives to end their leadership contest early on Monday so the energy crisis could be resolved immediately.

Citi said it expects to reduce bills by at least 300 as a result of the VAT cut on home energy bills and the cessation of green charges on bills.

But in reality, he added, the government’s response to this is likely to involve much more fiscal firepower (about $40 billion in our view).

Citi analysts say it will cost 30 billion won, or 1.4% of GDP, to fully offset the energy increase over the next six months. Labor leader Kair Starmer announced a $29 billion plan to freeze bills for six months.

Analysts at RBC said global gas traders, including Shell, would benefit from higher prices, as well as power plant owner Drax and energy group SSE.

On Monday, Europe was scheduled to receive its first cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Australia in six years, arriving at the Kent’s Grain Island terminal. Attalos gas tankers are poised to bring LNG for immediate use in the UK and export to Europe.

When asked about a possible blackout this winter, Downing Street ignored concerns. A No 10 spokesperson said: Households, businesses and industries can be confident that they will get the electricity and gas they need during the winter. That’s because we have one of the most stable and diverse energy systems in the world.

She said consumers shouldn’t panic or think they should cut their energy use. In terms of energy consumption, these decisions remain an individual decision. But what I’m saying is that you can be confident that homes, businesses and industries will have the electricity and gas they need.

