The UK economy contracted more in 2020 than previously estimated, according to ONS.





Official data on Monday showed that the coronavirus pandemic took a bigger hit to the UK economy than previously anticipated.

The National Statistical Office has revised down its 2020 annual GDP growth rate by 1.7 percentage points.

ON’s head of national accounts, Craig McLaren, said updated estimates for 2020 showed that overall the economy was worse than we initially estimated.

This revision means the economy may now be smaller than initially expected, suggesting that the UK faced a cost of living crisis before it fully recovered from the shock of the pandemic.

Due to the 2020 downward revision, growth in 2021 and 2022 will start at a lower point than we previously estimated, McLaren added.

Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said the amendments would mean that GDP in the second quarter of 2022 would be 1.7% lower than the peak in Q4 2019, assuming growth has not changed since the fourth quarter of 2020. said to imply , rather above 0.6%.

So, the structural problems of the UK economy look much worse than before, with production much lower than pre-COVID levels, despite very low unemployment and massive increases in government spending.

Even before the 2020 data revision, the UK’s economic recovery was lagging behind other countries. In the second quarter of this year, U.S. production was 2.5% higher than pre-pandemic levels, while Eurozone production was up 1.4%.

Although production in most countries declined sharply in 2020 due to Covid-19 restrictions, the registered double-digit decline in the UK compares with contractions between 3.4% and 5.2% in the US, Canada, Japan and Germany.

The ONS revision could also lead to a bleak outlook, proving the Bank of England already optimistic economic forecasts unless there is an upward revision to the latest data or forecasts.

This month, the BoE predicted that the UK economy will be 0.8% smaller than it was before the pandemic by the third quarter of 2025, its latest forecast period.

This is because the central bank expects a prolonged economic recession from the end of this year due to the impact of inflation. It is expected to reach 13% in the fall. However, this estimate is based on a higher growth rate for each quarter of 2020 than the revised one.

suggestion

ONS is now predicting that the economy will contract by 21% in the second quarter of 2020 from the previously expected 19.4% decline. Also, GDP contraction increased slightly in the first three months of 2020 and the recovery was weaker in the third and fourth quarters of 2020.

The revised data show that the healthcare sector is performing worse than previously calculated. Retailers and wholesalers also sold less than initially thought during the pandemic. Meanwhile, manufacturing output is estimated at an upwardly revised 0.1% increase from the previous decline of 8.9%.

However, Martin Beck, EY ITEM Club’s chief economic adviser, warned that it is too early to judge the economic situation as ONS has not yet calculated its impact for 2021 and 2022.

In the end, the ONS added that although the recession was deeper in 2020, it is likely to say that the recovery has been stronger since then, essentially maintaining the same position as before.

