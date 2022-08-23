Citi Predicts UK Inflation Will Break Through 18% As Gas Prices Soar | business news





The Global Investment Bank (IB) expects UK inflation to exceed 18% in January, the highest in more than 40 years and nine times the Bank of England target.

According to the report, Citi expects retail energy price caps to surge to £4,567 in January and £5,816 in April, which is now at £1,971 per year.

Soaring inflation will intensify pressure on households already grappling with a deepening cost of living crisis and pressure central banks to take stronger action to contain inflation.

The last time consumer price inflation was above 18% in 1976, according to official figures.

The Bank of England target is 2%.

Energy monitoring agency Ofgem is due to unveil its upper energy price caps between October and January on Friday, with most analysts expecting the cap to rise to over £3,500 for the average household, up nearly 80% from current levels. do.

City economist Benjamin Nabarro said the new inflation forecast last week saw a 25% increase in wholesale gas prices and a 7% increase in wholesale electricity prices.

However, the situation is already likely to worsen as gas prices surge further on Monday ahead of the planned closure of the Nord Stream pipeline supplying from Russia.

Amid tensions with the Kremlin after the invasion of Ukraine, there are concerns that the faucet will never turn on again.

Last week, the National Statistical Office said inflation had soared to a 40-year high of 10.1% in the 12 months to July.

“The question now is what policy can do to offset inflation and its impact on the real economy,” Nabarro said in a note to clients.

With inflation currently at a high, well above the BoE’s forecast of 13%, the Monetary Policy Committee is likely to conclude that the risk of more sustained inflation has risen, the memo said.

“This means applying interest rates quickly to limited areas,” Nabarro said.

“I think bank rates of 6-7% will be needed to control inflation dynamics if more signs of implied inflation emerge,” he said.

“For now, however, we continue to believe that the evidence for such an effect is limited as MPC is more likely to be shut down early this year due to rising unemployment.”

READ MORE: How the Prices of Everyday Goods have risen in the last 12 months: 3 things that must happen to get prices back to normal

The cost of living at risk has become a major battleground between the two contenders for the Conservative leadership as the two camps clash over the best way to get through the crisis.

Meanwhile, the first Australian gas shipments destined for Europe in 50 years are set to arrive in the UK as gas shortages occur across Europe.

Subscribe to Daily Podcasts on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Spreaker

Attalos gas tankers will be docked at Kent with cargoes of liquefied natural gas.

Some gas will be used straight from the UK, but most will flow to Europe.

Because of the long distances involved, it is rare for Australian gas to most Asian countries to find a way to Europe.

However, the serious gas crisis Europe is currently facing has created a need for new sources of fossil fuels.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/uk-inflation-to-top-18-as-gas-prices-soar-banking-giant-citi-forecasts-12679147 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos