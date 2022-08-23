Everything we know about The Last of Us HBO series





Nine years after first announcing they would make a movie based on The Last of Us video game, and seven since those plans fell apart, Sony is now bringing the deviously creepy survival horror game to HBO. in 2023, with a few household names helping.

Based on the 2013 game, The Last of Us is set in the year 2033, 20 years after the world’s population, and so society has been decimated by a fungal brain infestation that initially drives its victims violently mad and wild, then destroys their eyes. . , causing them to use echo-location to find people and rip their throats out. Here’s everything we know so far about the planned adaptation.

What is the game about?

(Photo by Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

In The Last of Us, badass Joel Miller is hired to escort a teenage girl named Ellie through the desert and some doctors who think Ellie might be the cure for the plague. As they make their way from what was once Boston to what’s left of Salt Lake City, they run into the usual post-apocalyptic tropes, including roving groups of infected, a few cannibals, huge jerks, and a giraffe. who escaped from a zoo and comes out while getting good.

It’s expected that while the show will mostly follow the plot of the first game, it could incorporate elements from The Last of Us Part II, which is set five years after the first game. That said, it actually seems more likely that they’re pulling elements from The Last of Us: Left Behind, an Ellie-centric prequel set before the events of the first game.

But the series is also expected to expand on the game’s story, including, apparently, some elements that were previously cut from the game. In an interview with BBC Sounds’ “Must Watch” webcast, series co-creator and writer Craig Mazins said of his Naughty Dog collaborator on the series, “Neil [Druckmann]at one point he was like, ‘You know, there’s one thing we were talking about [doing in the first game] for a while,” then he told me what it was, and I was like gonk! OK, open-mouthed, it’s going to come in. We need to.

Mazin also said, “So the changes that have been made are designed to fill things in and expand. Not to undo, but rather to improve,” adding that “It’s not like we just decided, Well, wouldn’t it be cool if there was an episode where Joel and Ellie get on their motorcycles and face off against a motorcycle gang? There’s no casual nonsense here. The things that are new and that enhance the storyline that we’re doing are tied together in organic, serious ways that I think fans of the game and newcomers will appreciate.

Even so, The Last of Us still seems to be taking a lot of cues from the game. In footage that recently aired during a commercial touting their upcoming shows, the only footage we’ve seen so far was several (albeit short) shots complete with the same or similar camera angles taken straight from the game, including one of Joel carrying Ellie, and another of a survival named Bill introducing himself. Although, unfortunately, there were no photos of the most important infected people.

Who will play in it?

(Photo by Toni Anne Barson/WireImage; Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

Fittingly, the cast announced so far includes a few video game veterans, including a certain zombie we all know. For the role of father figure Joel, producers cast Pedro Pascal (Game of Thrones, The Mandolorian), who has interactive experience as Paolo’s voice in 2016’s devious action game Dishonored 2, while Ellie will be played by Pascal’s Thrones co-star Bella. Ramsey, who voiced Freya in Doctor Who Infinity: The Dalek Invasion of Time. Then there’s The Flight Attentants Merle Dandridge, who will play Marlene as she did in the first game (and briefly in the second).

(Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Also joining the cast are TV and video game veterans such as Gabriel Luna (Agents of SHIELD, Terminator: Dark Fate), who appeared in the game BlackSite: Area 51, was cast as Joel’s younger brother, Tommy, while Anna Torv (Fringe, Mindhunter; pictured above), who voiced Nariko in the action game Heavenly Sword, and the eponymous animated film based on that game, will play the smuggling partner of Joel, Tess.

The cast will even include a number of voice actors from The Last of Us games. Troy Baker (Bioshock: Infinite, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End) and Ashley Johnson (Blindspot, Critical Role), who respectfully voiced Joel and Ellie, will both appear in the series, although their roles have yet to be revealed. Additionally, Bosch’s Jeffrey Pierce, who was the voice of Tommy, will have a recurring role as Perry, a character new to the series who was portrayed in Deadline as a rebel in a quarantine zone. Likewise, The Flight Attendants Merle Dandridge, who voiced Marlene in both games, will reprise her role in the series.

Rounding out the cast, Parks and Recreations Nick Offerman will guest star as the aforementioned Bill, Chernobyls Con O’Neill and The White Lotus Murray Bartlett will, according to Deadline, play survivors living alone in their own remote town, while Nico Parker from Dumbo will guest star as Joels’ daughter, Sarah.

Who is developing the series?

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The series will feature some of the same names as the games. Druckmann who was the writer and co-director of the first game and co-writer and co-director of its recently released sequel is one of the show’s co-creators alongside Mazin, and will likely write or co-write some episodes, while one of the show’s executive producers is Evan Wells, who is the CEO of Naughty Dog, the company that made The Last of Us games.

As we mentioned, some of the people who worked on The Last of Us games will also be helping out with the HBO show. Besides the aforementioned Druckmanns and Wells, the show will also feature music from Gustavo Santaolalla, who composed the score for both games, as well as TV shows such as Jane the Virgin and Making a Murderer. by Asad Qizilbash, who is doing the same work on the upcoming Uncharted film, and has had his name in the credits of Sony games such as Death Stranding, Ghost of Tsushima and several episodes of God of War.

As for people working on The Last of Us who aren’t Naughty Dog or Sony employees, the first episode (and possibly more) will be directed by Kantemir Balagov, who wrote and directed Russian drama Beanpole, with the subsequent episodes directed by Ali Abbasi, the writer/director of the 2018 film Border, and Jasmila Zbanic, who directed the 2020 Oscar-nominated film Quo vadis, Aida? There are still two more directors to be announced for the series’ 10-episode first season, but this first generation of acclaimed international filmmakers is certainly raising the bar.

Other staff members who may be familiar to TV fans but not necessarily gamers include the show’s executive producers, including Game of Thrones’ Carolyn Strauss and Chernobyland Altered Carbons Rose Lam.

Commercially, The Last of Us is produced by Sony Pictures Entertainment in conjunction with PlayStation Productions. No stranger to television, Sony Pictures Entertainment credits include Breaking Bad, The Boys and Seinfeld. As for the relatively new PlayStation Productions, The Last of Us show is their first television series, and only the second announced production after the aforementioned movie based on Naughty Dog’s Uncharted games. This one is slated for early 2022, with actors Tom Holland (the MCU’s Spider-Man), Mark Wahlberg and Antonio Banderas under the direction of Ruben Fleisher (Zombieland).

When will it be released?

(Photo by Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The Last of Us won’t launch on HBO until 2023 according to the August sizzle reel, which isn’t great news for impatient fans, but there’s just enough time for the unknown to finish playing. to the games before the show ruins everything for you.

