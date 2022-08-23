Messenger encryption could be a bizarre betrayal, says Britain’s top politician





Facebook’s parent company, Meta, is engaged in another political struggle over plans to introduce end-to-end encryption (E2EE) to its messenger chat platform. Britain’s Interior Minister Priti Patel made it clear this week in an article by Tory’s spokesman The Telegraph, stating that it would be a bizarre betrayal if the company didn’t consider child safety concerns while adopting E2EE. A similar argument is likely to be made in the United States.

Meta has been working on adding E2EE to Messenger for years, and recently confirmed that it aims to encrypt all chats and calls on the platform by default over the next year. (Currently, only other large chat platforms, WhatsApp, offer native E2EE, but users can opt for E2EE in Messenger on a per-chat basis.) This move is the right way to balance user privacy and safety in politics and technology. . In the United States, the police have Roe v. This argument has been heightened by the possibility of issuing search warrants for user chats to enforce new abortion laws after the Wade ruling.

The UK government says more crypto will ultimately harm children’s well-being.

In the UK, the debate over encryption tends to focus on child safety and the dissemination of Child Sexual Abuse Materials (CSAM). Many child predators use social media platforms like Facebook to discover, target and sexually abuse children, Patel writes in her commentary. It is important for law enforcement agencies to have access to the information they need to identify children in these images and protect them from evil predators.

Patel refers to a recent white paper written by the technical heads of GCHQ and the UK National Cyber ​​Security Center (NCSC). This white paper argues in favor of client-side scanning as a way to balance user privacy with the needs of law enforcement. This is the same method Apple was planning to introduce in Messages on iOS last year. This is before the proposal is scrapped in the face of strong criticism. By default, client-side scanning compares photos and videos on the user’s device against a list of banned content. Privacy advocates argue that this list could easily be extended to allow for extensive and intrusive surveillance of such devices.

It’s clear that Patel wants the UK government to get some attention from Meta on crypto, but it’s unclear how politically comparable these demands will be. The UK Conservative Party planned to enforce compliance through a comprehensive bill called the Online Safety Act, with the intention of making the UK one of the safest online places in the world. But the bill has been put on hold, perhaps permanently, due to the resignation of party leader Boris Johnson, and the Conservatives’ ongoing leadership battle means the government doesn’t have a clear agenda for the time being. The crypto war will absolutely go on, but the military isn’t ready yet, at least in the UK.

