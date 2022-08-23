Andonovski names 23-man roster for September friendlies against Nigeria in Kansas City, Kansas and Washington, DC





CHICAGO (August 22, 2022) U.S. Women’s National Team head coach Vlatko Andonovski has named a 23-player roster for two September friendlies against Nigeria, the first on September 3 at the Childrens Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas (kicks off 12:30 p.m. CT / 1:30 p.m. ET with coverage beginning at noon CT / 1 p.m. ET on FOX) and the second on September 6 at Audi Field in Washington, DC, presented by Allstate (6 p.m. ET on ESPN2). All 23 players will be kitted out for both matches.

The 23 players have, at one point, all made the roster that helped USA win the 2022 Concacaf W Championship in Mexico, including midfielder Sam Coffey, who replaced injured striker Ashley Hatch after the group stage. Hatch is now healthy and returning for these friendlies. Defender Crystal Dunn, who gave birth to son Marcel on May 20, will join the camp for training as she continues her return to fitness, but will not play games.

All players on the roster performed well in Mexico in qualifying and carried that form for their clubs, so continue the process of growing as a team with this group in what will be two tough games against Nigeria, Andonovski said. Preparing for the World Cup is a long process, and I’m very happy with how our team understands this process, is ready to put in the work and is making positive progress with each camp to get us to where we want to be. ‘next summer.

The United States qualified for their ninth consecutive World Cup on July 7 after their second group stage match at the Concacaf Women’s Championship. The Americans went on to defeat Canada in the league match to earn a spot at the 2024 Paris Olympics. These September friendlies will be the USWNT’s first domestic matches since qualifying for the FIFA Women’s World Cup. 2023, which will start in less than a year in Australia and New Zealand. Nigeria have also qualified for a ninth consecutive Women’s World Cup, earning their place earlier this summer at the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Several players on the list have ties to September gaming sites. Defender Becky Sauerbrunn, who attended the University of Virginia, and midfielder Kristie Mewis played for FC Kansas City in the NWSL under Andonovski. Three players hail from the DMV (Washington DC-Maryland-Virginia) area in Emily Fox (Ashburn, Va.), Andi Sullivan (Lorton, Va.) and Midge Purce (Silver Spring, Md.), while six of the 23 players on this list play in the NWSL for the Washington Spirit.

The game in Kansas City also brings the USWNT back to Andonovskis’ home region for the second time since becoming head coach in late 2019, having recently faced Korea Republic at Childrens Mercy Park in October 2021. Kansas City, Missouri was also recently named as one of 11 U.S. host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

United States Women’s National Team Roster by Position (Club) September Friendlies vs. Nigeria:

GOALKEEPERS (3): Aubrey Kingsbury (Washington Spirit), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

DEFENDERS (6): Alana Cook (OL Reign), Emily Fox (Racing Louisville FC), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave FC), Sofia Huerta (OL Reign), Kelley OHara (Washington Spirit), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns FC)

MIDFIELDERS (7): Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns FC; 0/0); Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyon, FRA), Taylor Kornieck (San Diego Wave FC), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign), Kristie Mewis (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Ashley Sanchez (Washington Spirit), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit)

FORWARDS (7): Ashley Hatch (Washington Spirit), Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave FC), Mallory Pugh (Chicago Red Stars), Midge Purce (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns FC)

TICKETS

Tickets for both matches against Nigeria are available on ussoccer.com. Coaches Circle and Presidents Circle members who support the US Soccer Development Fund can benefit from one-on-one customer support and concierge services for their ticketing needs. Click here or contact [email protected] for more information.

Additional Notes: Twenty-two of the 23 players on the list play in the NWSL and eight of the 12 NWSL clubs are represented on this list, as well as Olympique Lyon, winners of the 2021-22 UEFA Women’s Champions League, who includes midfielder Lindsey, who has 116 caps. Horan. All 23 players on this list were in Monterrey, Mexico for USA’s victorious run to the 2022 Concacaf W Championship. The only player from this team not on this list is defender Emily Sonnett, who is returning from injury . Seven of the 23 players on this list appeared in USA’s last game against Nigeria, a 2-0 victory on June 16, 2021, to open the Q2 stadium in Austin, Texas. The two matches against Nigeria will be played at home to National Women’s Soccer League teams Kansas City Current and defending league champions Washington Spirit as well as Major League Soccer clubs Sporting Kansas City and DC United, respectively. The United States played ten matches in our nation’s capital from 1995 to 2017, all at the venerable RFK Stadium, which closed in 2019 and will at some point be demolished. This will be the first-ever game for American women at the much-desired Washington DC football stadium, which DC United opened in the summer of 2018. Nigeria, which is led by longtime American college coach Randy Waldrum, has earned her spot for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup by qualifying for the semi-finals of the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations held in Morocco. In the semi-finals, Nigeria fell in a penalty shootout against the hosts in front of 45,562 fans in Rabat after a 1-1 draw in regulation time and extra time. Nigeria finished this match with nine players after receiving two red cards. The Super Falcons then fell in the third-place game, 1-0, to Zambia to complete an unusual fourth-place finish in WAFCON, but it’s also indicative of the growth of the women’s game on the African continent. The Super Falcons are 11 times African champions and by far the most successful women’s football nation in Africa. Nigeria have participated in all eight FIFA Women’s World Cups that have been contested.

