



Soldiers from Russian-controlled Ukrainian territory are refusing to join Moscow’s recent offensive, British officials said.

The Ministry of Defense said in a clip on a Ukrainian social media channel showing a portion of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic delivering a declaration refusing to be deployed as part of an offensive operation in the Donestsk Oblast.

The Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) announced its independence from Ukraine in May 2014 at the same time as neighboring Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), led by a separatist backed by Russia.

Both of these regions border Russia and the majority are Russian-speaking, meaning that it is very important for soldiers there to refuse to fight.

Luhansk and Donetsk are part of the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine, which has been at the forefront of war since April.

PA Graphics via PA Graphics/Press Association Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin officially declared the two countries independent from Ukraine in February 2022, which accelerated Moscow’s invasion.

The Ministry of Defense explained: The fighters have completed their mission of gaining LPR control over the entire Luhansk Oblast, which they secured in July 2022, claiming that they have no intention of fighting in Donetsk Oblast, despite threats and intimidation from senior commanders.

“Russia is increasingly struggling to motivate the auxiliary forces it is using in Donbas to augment its regular forces,” the Ministry of Defense added.

While commanders probably depend on direct financial incentives, some combat units are considered unreliable for offensive operations.

A consistent contributing factor to these issues is Russia’s classification of war as a special military operation that limits the state’s powers of legal coercion.

The Kremlin repeatedly refused to classify the invasion of Ukraine as a war, calling it a special military operation to demilitarize Ukraine instead.

This is not the first time soldiers have refused to fight for Russia.

Russian paratrooper Pavel Filatyev posted about his war experience on Russia’s Facebook counterpart, Vkontakte, in April and May of this year, giving the Kremlin the moral right to launch such an offensive against Ukraine. claimed that there is no

An excerpt shared by the Washington Post claims: They simply decided to pour our corpses into Ukraine in this war.

At the beginning of the invasion, there were protests in solidarity with Ukraine across Russia as well, but it soon subsided.

Despite growing opposition, senior Russian diplomat Gennady Gatilov warned on Monday that Moscow is not imagining a diplomatic solution to end the war. “The more the conflict continues, the more difficult it will be to resolve diplomatically,” he said.

Tensions are also escalating within Russia after an explosion outside Moscow on Sunday killed the daughter of a Putin ally.

Often referred to as Putin’s brain, Alexander Dugin and his daughter Daria Dugina had supported the invasion of Russia for many years, believing that Moscow could only succeed if Ukraine was destroyed. Dugina was killed in a suspected car bomb attack.

The Ukrainian government has denied responsibility for the explosion.

Mikhail Podolyak, a senior adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, even argued that the violence had contributed to family instability in Russia.

He said: Everyone has to pay for their words.

