How to see ‘The Dragon’s House’ in the UK (Free)





You are here: Game Of Thrones fans finally have all their fantasies come true with the arrival of House Of The Dragon, a new prequel series that premiered on Sunday, August 21st. Well, most Game of Thrones fans. According to The Hollywood Reporter, it was a streaming rush, with multiple viewers complaining that the HBO service had been discontinued.

But with great power comes great responsibility. So HBO Max, which airs the series in the US, quickly pointed out Amazon for messing around, blaming the Fire TV device. Fallout not far from the league of Lannisters and Starks is understandable, but viewers will instead hope for a happy alliance for the rest of the ten-part series.

In the UK, I called at 2am to everyone who wanted to be the first to watch the Game of Throners series. In the UK, many of HBO’s series are playing on Sky Atlantic, and NOW TV’s entertainment pass is catching up with NOW TV, a paid service that charges just £9.99 a month.

HBO

Watch House of the Dragons for free

As prices rise, the public’s streaming budget is shrinking. But if you’re smart about it, you can watch the entire series of House Of The Dragon without paying a single penny.

Moving Forward: Free 7-Day NOW TV Trial. By our calculations, signing up for the trial one week before the final episode on Tuesday, October 18 will give you time to devour the previous nine episodes before the grand finale airing on Monday, October 24. Of course, don’t forget to cancel the trial from your account before the money is withdrawn after a week.

What do the critics think?

Is the new Dragon and Loyalty fantasy series worth seeing? Early reports suggest so. Here at Esquire we’ve called it a “subtle” hit that will “feel you back in season 1 of the biggest TV event of the past decade.” The Guardian described it as “a great success…everything was as it was in GoT’s heyday,” and the LA Times agreed that “it had “restored the power and grandeur of the original.”

The New York Times was a little less tolerant of praise, claiming it was “flat” and “imprinted on Martin’s medieval fantasy-type production line,” but Entertainment Weekly says it sticks with it “because the beginning is the worst part.” […] Dragons don’t rise immediately, but they don’t build a house in a day.”

Overall, House Targaryen’s new attack isn’t likely to attract new standalone viewers, but it’s more likely to reward fans less excited about GoT’s mocking final episode. The less you say about it, the better.

