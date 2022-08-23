US plan to stretch monkeypox vaccine supply already faces hurdles





The Biden administrations plan to stretch the monkeypox vaccine supply by giving people fractional doses of the product who are running into problems, with some local health officials saying they are unable to extract the targeted number of doses from the vials.

The administration announced Aug. 9 that it would authorize the use of one-fifth of the doses of the Bavarian monkeypox vaccine, Jynneos, meaning that each vaccine vial should generate five vaccinations. In practice, however, pulling that many doses proves impossible in a number of hands. Our team receives three to four [doses] currently, said Seattle and King County Health Department health officer Jeffrey Duchin, who added that this rate is problematic because the actual number of doses we are receiving is lower than the official allocation which assumes five doses per vial. Claire Hannan, executive director of the Association of Immunization Managers, said her group is hearing similar dose withdrawal rates in other jurisdictions that have started using the split-dosing approach. vaccination clinics do not consistently receive five doses from each vial.

We’ve certainly heard that from the jurisdictions, Daskalakis, who was seconded to the White House post from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told STAT. There is a range, he said, with most reporting receiving between three and five doses.

The administration is offering guidance on how to maximize the number of doses that can be withdrawn, Daskalakis said, noting that using so-called low-dead-space syringes that locations may not currently have in stock will help increase the number of doses people can extract from a vial. It’s a learning curve, Daskalakis said. Were learning together. Duchin said the Seattle and King County Health Department is trying to purchase supplies of low-dead-space syringes. Another problem reported by some clinics is that bottle caps sometimes break before all available doses have been removed.

You lose the rest of the doses, said Caitlin Rivers, an infectious disease epidemiologist at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. A senior administration official, who asked not to be identified, said the sheet that holds the caps in place on Jynneos vials is very fragile. If the vials are not handled carefully, the caps may loosen and vaccine doses may be lost.

Hannan also reported that his organization had heard that some health workers had difficulty learning how to administer the vaccine intradermally, which is not a technique many would use regularly.

Practice, workarounds, and other solutions will likely resolve many of these issues over time. But the split-dose approach got off to a rocky start, and valuable doses of vaccine are lost in the process.

I think the challenge is that audiences heard this ad as if it was ready to go, said Rivers, who wrote about the issues on Substack. And I think the state and the local [health departments] were not yet ready to implement it, but they are the ones under pressure to respond to questions or concerns from the community. So I know that forces them to be put in that position. Fractional doses have been used in other health emergencies to stretch meager vaccine stocks. When a major yellow fever outbreak in Angola and the Democratic Republic of Congo threatened to deplete the global vaccine supply in 2016, the World Health Organization ordered countries to use a fifth of a dose per person .

A clinical trial a decade ago of the Nordic Bavarian vaccine showed that two divided doses, if given intradermally (into the skin), generated an immune response similar to that seen in people who received two standard doses given subcutaneously (under the skin). This is the evidence on which the current approach was licensed.

When the administration announced that it was going to greenlight the use of a split-dose approach, this decision was not presented as something that was going to be phased in, although it was It was recognized that health workers might need to be trained in how to administer a fractional dose. -fifth dose of vaccine intradermally. The message was rather: this is what we were going to do in the future.

And the dose assignments were quickly changed. After the announcement, locations that were eligible to receive 10,000 doses, for example, received 2,000 vials instead. In theory, it is the same quantity of vaccine. In practice, at present, this is not the case. Rivers suggested that vaccine allocations should not be reduced until it is clear that health services can effectively operationalize the split-dosing plan. Because then when we figure out how to get 5 doses, there is wiggle room, she said. Those lost doses really matter.

People at the end of the vaccination campaign have expressed fears of wasting doses if they cannot get five doses per vial. But Daskalakis said that was not the intention here.

The administration knows that regardless of the studies on how many divided doses can be squeezed out of a vial, the real world is the real world. He said if jurisdictions fail to vaccinate five times as many people with their allocations, they can request more vaccines. If they burn their vaccine, there will be more allowances right behind it, he said. We were learning how many doses can be fired and know that from the administrative data that we receive from the jurisdictions in relation to their allocation. We’re really going to rely on them to provide us with administrative data so we can get a real-world estimate of how many doses are actually associated with X number of vials in the allocation, Daskalakis said. whether the vaccine can be effectively delivered this way before rolling out the approach more widely across the country.

Two London-area health units and a third in Manchester will begin a small-scale pilot of the dose-saving approach, HSA chief executive Dame Jenny Harries said in a statement. We are working with these three clinics to assess the operational feasibility of using intradermal injections, including staffing models, vaccination throughput, volume and patient experience, Harries said. We will continue to update you on progress, learning and evaluation.

Asked if a more gradual introduction of the program might have made sense in this country, Daskalakis said the nature of the event required action. I think hard stuff is hard and it’s a skill that needs to be relearned. So I think really the emergency scenario in this case really means we have to learn and move forward at the same time, he said.

Correction: An earlier version of this story listed the wrong title for Jeffrey Duchin, who is Seattle and King County’s health officer.

