Three US states hold primaries ahead of crucial November midterms | Election News





Contests in New York, Florida and Oklahoma feature ideological clashes and general election previews.

Voters in New York, Florida and Oklahoma head to the polls in one of the last primaries before the crucial midterm general election in November that will determine the political makeup of the United States Congress for the two years coming.

Key races in the three states feature ideological contests within the major parties as well as a first look at election battles to come in November.

In New York state, voters cast their ballots Tuesday in the first competitive congressional election since the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the nation’s abortion law, a contest that could prove a bellwether for November. .

In a special election, Democrat Pat Ryan and Republican Marc Molinaro compete for a vacant seat in the House of Representatives vacated by Democrat Antonio Delgado, currently Lieutenant Governor of New York. Ryan highlighted abortion as a key issue in the race.

Florida Democrats will choose party candidates to face the two leading state Republicans in November, Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio, who face no primary opponents.

US Representative Val Demings leads a group of four Democrats vying to oppose Rubio. Florida State Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and Congressman Charlie Crist, a former Republican governor, are the leading candidates in the Democratic gubernatorial primary.

A runoff primary in Oklahoma will determine whether Congressman Markwayne Mullin or former Speaker of the State House TW Shannon will secure the Republican nomination to replace incumbent Senator Jim Inhofe. Both Mullin and Shannon are loyalists to former President Donald Trump, and the winner is likely to take over his duties in the conservative-leaning state in November.

With 77 days to go until the general election, the Democrats have so far been widely seen as the underdog party, with their prospects weighed down by historical trends, inflation and President Joe Bidens’ low job endorsement numbers.

Republicans are favored to take control of the House, which puts them in a position to sabotage Bidens’ legislative agenda.

But their chances of capturing the Senate have been thrown into doubt by the weakness of Trump-backed candidates in key swing states of Arizona, Georgia, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

While the Ryan v Molinaro race in New York will provide a preview of the debates to come before November, other races in the state will highlight the ideological struggle between progressives and centrists within the Democratic Party.

Newly drawn congressional districts have pitted incumbents against each other and made some sitting members of Congress more vulnerable to major challenges.

The primaries include intraparty contests unusual for Democrats, including a battle in New York between powerful longtime House incumbents Carolyn Maloney and Jerrold Nadler, both in their 60s. The race also includes a third Democratic candidate, Suraj Patel, 38.

Nadler is the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee; Maloney is chairman of the House Oversight Committee; and Patel is an attorney who worked on former President Barack Obama’s campaigns.

In a primary contest in suburban New York, Sean Patrick Maloney, Democratic incumbent chairman and chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) for five terms, takes on challenger Alessandra Biaggi, seen as a proxy battle between the party establishment and its progressive wing. Biaggi is endorsed by progressive House leader Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Progressive Congressman Jamaal Bowman, who ousted longtime incumbent Eliot Engel in a primary that made national headlines in 2020, faces tough primary challenges from Westchester County lawmakers , Vedat Gashi and Catherine Parker.

A crowded primary for an open seat in New York offers another ideological showdown. Daniel Goldman, the House Democrats’ lead advocate for Trump’s first impeachment in 2019, faces several more progressive candidates, including incumbent Mondaire Jones and left-leaning Congresswoman Yuh-Line Niou.

