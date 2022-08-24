GMA T.33 supercar will be legal in the US, more variants to come





GMA showed its T.50 and T.33 supercars for the first time in the United States at The Quail during Monterey Car Week, where the T.50 also did a few laps around Laguna Seca with Dario Franchitti at the center helm .While the T .50 won’t be street legal in the US, GMA’s second car, the T.33 will be, meeting all emissions and crash standards. Although both cars are sold out, there are two more cars in the pipeline with additional models to follow.

According to founder and supercar visionary Gordon Murray, it took deep inspiration and a $33 million investment for his company’s T.33 supercar to meet all the requirements to be street legal in the United States. His first car, the 641bhp T.50 that spins at a stratospheric 12,100rpm, isn’t, and he’ll instead be introduced as part of the showroom or display layout. , as was Murray’s first historic supercar, the McLaren F1.

GMA T.50 at La Caille.

Rolex/Tom O’Neal

The considerable additional investment means that Gordon Murray Automotive’s second car, the slightly less extreme 592hp T.33, meets all lengthy Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS), including all requirements in the event of collision. Creativity and innovative solutions are not rewarded, and the central driving position of the T.50 is prohibited, which is why the T.33 has a standard two-seater layout. Both versions of the 4.0-liter Cosworth V-12 that power both cars meet U.S. emissions standards, but noise and crash requirements are two key areas where the cars differ from a performance standpoint. certification, according to CEO Phillip Lee.

We spoke to Murray and Lee at The Quail, an event during Monterey Car Week where many supercar suppliers were on hand to catch the eye of notoriously wealthy attendees, who might just decide to buy one on a whim. . It was the first time the T.50 and T.33 were shown in the United States, and GMA also announced the opening of a US headquarters in an unspecified location in East Florida that will be operational. in 2024.

Dave VanderWerpCar and driver

Dave VanderWerpCar and driver

This coincides with deliveries of the T.33, which will also begin in 2024, following the switch to a new production plant which will take place in 2023 after the end of production of the T.50. Yes, the company is picking up and moving literally all of its equipment from its factory in Dunsfold, UK, just down the road to a new facility in Windlesham, which will take around three months.

Murray says the company will limit production of each of its cars to no more than 100, and that the $2.5 million T.50 and $1.9 million T.33 sold out almost immediately. But there will be more opportunities to buy one of Gordon Murray’s wonderfully obsessive supercar creations, as he says they have two more cars in the pipeline, and a product cadence expected well into the next decade. How obsessive? In addition to the incredibly light weight, mega turns and focus on the riding experience, they didn’t stop there. Murray says ‘everything on the automobile of the car is a technical work of art even the owners of things will never see’, then citing an example of spending over 12 months and £1.3million sterling ($1.5 million) optimizing the feel of the analog knobs and eradicating slop.

Even the supercars have to spread the cost burden, Murray suggesting that if they had only made the 100 T.50s the price would have to be £10m each, almost five times as much.

