US and Ukraine warn Russia may attack on eve of Ukraine’s Independence Day





KYIV, Ukraine (AP) On the eve of Ukraine’s Independence Day and the invasion of its neighbor by Russia within six months, warnings that Moscow may plan to commemorate the events by attacking d Important government and civilian targets caused unease in the war-weary country on Tuesday.

The United States added to the concern when its embassy in Kyiv urged American citizens still in Ukraine to leave the country immediately. The State Department has issued a security alert, saying it has information that Russia is stepping up efforts to launch strikes against Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure and government installations in the coming days.

The US warning came after Russia claimed Ukrainian intelligence was responsible for a weekend car bombing outside Moscow that killed the daughter of a Russian political theorist from right. Ukraine has denied any involvement.

Hundreds of people lined up at a memorial service on Tuesday to pay their respects to Darya Dugina, 29, the daughter of Alexander Dugin, a nationalist writer whom the media dubbed Putin’s mastermind and Putin’s Rasputin because of his alleged influence over Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Dugina, a Russian TV commentator, died when the SUV she was driving exploded on Saturday night as she was returning home from the Tradition patriotic festival. His father, a philosopher firmly behind Putin’s decision to send troops to Ukraine, was widely seen as the intended target.

During the memorial service held at a Moscow broadcasting center, Dugin recalled his daughter’s last words to him at the festival on Saturday: Father, I feel like a warrior, I feel like a hero. I want to be one, I don’t want a different fate. I want to be with my people, with my country,” he said.

Accusations from Russia that Ukraine was behind Dugina’s murder have heightened apprehension in Ukraine. The Kyiv regional government has banned mass events in the capital from August 22-25 due to the high likelihood of Russian missile attacks on the city during Independence Day week, the spokeswoman said. Kateryna Datsenko.

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry’s Intelligence Division also warned Kyiv residents to be careful, especially on Independence Day, and not ignore the sirens of air raids.

As he toured destroyed Russian tanks and artillery on display near the capital’s main square, Kyiv resident Vlad Mudrak said he agreed with the ban on mass gatherings.

Our country is going through a very difficult time and we have to be careful, Mudrak, 26, said on Tuesday, Ukrainian Flag Day.

Look how many guns they have,” he said, standing next to a burnt-out tank and a multiple rocket launcher. “And that’s nothing, not even 1%.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy mentioned the threat potential over the weekend, when he said in an overnight speech that we should be aware that this week Russia might try to do something particularly nasty, something particularly cruel.

On Tuesday, however, Zelenskyy emphasized defiance rather than concern when he raised the national flag at a memorial.

The blue and yellow flag of Ukraine will once again fly where it should be. In all temporarily occupied towns and villages in Ukraine,” he said, including the Crimean peninsula which Russia annexed in 2014.

A potential target fueling a sense of foreboding is Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, located in southeastern Ukraine, where continued bombing and fighting in the region has raised fears of a nuclear disaster.

On Monday evening, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned of the nuclear threat in general, especially since Russia hinted at its massive nuclear arsenal at the start of the war.

António Guterres on Monday demanded an end to nuclear slashing, saying the world is at a time of maximum danger and all countries with nuclear weapons must pledge not to use them first.

That didn’t stop shelling near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant early on Tuesday. Regional Governor Valentyn Reznichenko said Russian forces fired on nearby Marhanets and Nikopol on the right bank of the Dnieper, continuing weeks of relentless nighttime shelling.

Another source of concern was the fate of Ukrainian prisoners of war. UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet has expressed concern over reports that the Russian Federation and armed groups affiliated with Donetsk may be planning to try prisoners in the coming days of Ukrainian war. She said it was referred to as an “international court”, but due process and a fair trial would not be guaranteed.

Amid the death and destruction, a small bright spot has emerged in Ukraine. All professional football was halted in February, but a new league season begins in Kyiv on Tuesday.

The Olympic Stadium will see the opening encounter of Shakhtar Donetsk and Metalist 1925 of Kharkiv teams from Eastern cities fighting for their very existence.

No fans will be allowed in the 65,000-capacity City Center Stadium for kick-off at 1 p.m. local time, and players must be rushed to bomb shelters if the sirens aerial sound.

“The teams, the players will be proud of this event,” Shakhtar captain Taras Stepanenko said in a telephone interview with The Associated Press on Monday.

