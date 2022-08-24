Covid-19 deaths in the UK will double this summer compared to 2021 | covid





New data analysis shows that there were twice as many COVID-related deaths this summer compared to last summer, but the rate has fallen in recent weeks as the severity of the pandemic has diminished in the UK.

The total number of COVID-19 deaths in 2022 is much lower than last year, but the summer has reversed this trend. More than 5,700 Covid deaths have been registered since June 8, when the two omicron submutations became dominant. This is a 95% increase from the same period last year, when 2,936 people died from COVID-19 across the UK.

However, the latest figures from the Office of National Statistics (ONS) show that deaths from the latest covid wave caused by two more contagious omicron substrains, BA.4 and BA.5, which dominated in early June are also on the decline.

As of August 12, the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the UK totaled 674, down from 802 the week before and 924 the week before.

The number of registered Covid-19 deaths between January 1 and August 12, 2021 is more than double that of the same period this year. The surge caused by the alpha variant had killed 65,000 people by August 12, 2021, compared to 28,303 for the same period this year.

Professor Paul Hunter, a professor of medicine at the University of East Anglia, said the surge in infections associated with the BA.5 wave was responsible for the higher number of deaths this summer compared to last summer.

But in August this year, there will be fewer deaths than last year, he added. for the next 3 months [that Covid] dead [are] Much lower than last year and probably all winter.

The fact that more people are dying this summer than last summer is most noticeable among older people, a trend that is consistent across the Covid pandemic. Nearly half of the deaths recorded in England and Wales this summer were over 85 years old, with 27% of deaths in 2021.

Deaths from COVID-19 were the highest among the elderly during the pandemic, but those aged 85 and over recorded the highest increase in mortality, 180% higher this summer than in the summer of 2021.

The number of deaths between the ages of 75 and 84 has also increased. This summer, there were 77% more deaths in this age group than last year. However, in the summer of 2022, the number of deaths from COVID-19 under the age of 65 decreased by approximately 58%.

The east and southwest of Wales and England had the largest increases in Covid-related deaths, with more than three times as many deaths each in the region to date this summer to date compared to the same period in 2021.

In just one region to the northwest, the number of COVID-19 deaths decreased compared to the same period last year.

According to a recent ONS age-standardized mortality analysis, Covid was the sixth leading cause of death in England and Wales in July. In July last year, Covid was the ninth leading cause of death in England and 22nd in Wales.

