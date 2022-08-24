US New Home Sales Fall to 6½ Year Low; prices still high





Sales of new single-family homes fall 12.6% in JulyMedian home price up 8.2% to $439,400 from a year ago Private sector activity contracts again in August

WASHINGTON, Aug 23 (Reuters) – Sales of new single-family homes in the United States fell to a 6-and-a-half-year low in July as mortgage rates and house prices remained consistently high, further eroding accessibility.

Tuesday’s Commerce Department report added to a stream of weak housing data and suggested the Federal Reserve’s aggressive monetary policy tightening campaign aimed at slowing the economy to tame inflation was getting some desired outcomes in the housing market. But with house prices remaining high amid a critical shortage of previously owned properties, a total collapse in the housing market is unlikely.

“The Fed gets what it wants,” said Matthew Walsh, an economist at Moody’s Analytics in West Chester, Pennsylvania. “The housing market needed to cool down, and higher interest rates were the only thing that was going to accomplish that.”

New home sales fell 12.6% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 511,000 units last month, the lowest level since January 2016. The June sales pace was revised down to 585,000 units compared to the 590,000 units previously declared.

Sales rose in the Northeast, but plunged in the West and Midwest as well as the densely populated South.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast new home sales, which account for 9.6% of U.S. home sales, to decline at a rate of 575,000 units.

Sales fell 29.6% year-on-year in July. They peaked at a rate of 993,000 units in January 2021, the highest level since late 2006.

Data from last week showed single-family housing starts hit a two-year low in July, while home resales fell to levels last seen in May 2020. National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market sentiment index fell below the break-even point of 50 in August for the first time since May 2020.

The Fed has raised its key rate by 225 basis points since March. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech to the annual conference of world central banks in Jackson Hole, Wyoming on Friday could signal just how much more the U.S. central bank needs to tighten monetary policy.

Overall economic activity is slowing in response to the biggest rise in interest rates since the 1980s.

A survey by S&P Global on Tuesday showed its measure of private sector business activity falling to a 27-month low of 45 in August from 47.7 in July. A reading below 50 indicates a contraction in activity. Read more

But the second straight monthly decline, concentrated in the services sector, likely overstates the economy’s nascent weakness.

A ‘For Rent, For Sale’ sign is seen outside a house in Washington, U.S., July 7, 2022. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger/File Photo

The Institute for Supply Management survey, which has a longer history than the S&P Global survey, showed that the services sector saw strong growth in July. Underlying retail sales were also strong last month.

“We wouldn’t take a weaker S&P Services PMI on its own as a signal that near-term recession risks have increased, as strong third-quarter activity data has generally been a bit more positive in recent releases. “, said Veronica Clark, economist at Citigroup in New York. York. “We generally view ISM services as a more reliable indicator of actual activity patterns.”

Stocks on Wall Street were mixed. The dollar slipped against a basket of currencies. US Treasury prices rose.

HIGHER MORTGAGE RATES

Mortgage rates, which move in line with U.S. Treasury yields, have soared, with the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaging 5.13% from 3.22% at the start of the year, according to data from mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac.

Despite slowing demand, house price growth remains strong. The median price for new homes in July was $439,400, an 8.2% jump from a year ago. Although a deceleration from the double-digit growth seen at the start of the year, average house prices jumped 18.3% year-on-year in July.

None of the homes sold last month were under $200,000.

“Significant price declines will be needed to maintain a floor below new home sales,” said Matthew Martin, US economist at Oxford Economics in New York.

There were 464,000 new homes on the market at the end of last month, the most since March 2008 and up from 450,000 units in June. Houses under construction accounted for 67.2% of the inventory, with houses to be built representing 23.1%.

With builders facing a host of challenges, including supply constraints, some of these homes are unlikely to be built. Completed homes accounted for 9.7% of inventory, well below a long-term average of 27%.

“There remains a structural and long-term shortage in the housing market,” said Odeta Kushi, deputy chief economist at First American Financial Corporation in Washington.

At the rate of July sales, it would take 10.9 months to sell the supply of houses on the market, compared to 9.2 months in June.

The string of lackluster housing data left economists expecting residential investment to contract again this quarter after falling at its fastest pace in two years in the second quarter.

Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; additional reporting by Dan Burns Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Paul Simao

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

