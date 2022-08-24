This is officially the happiest place in the UK





What do you think is the best place to live in the UK? Apparently it’s the area around Windsor and Maidenhead, home to Queen, James Blunt, Elton John, and now Kate and Wills. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge move in September when the royal children return to school.

And obviously they chose wisely. The region was named the happiest place in a study by the care company Guardian Carers, which analyzed more than 300 UK municipalities based on key factors contributing to overall well-being. This includes access to greenery, level of well-being and income, which are combined to produce an official ‘happiness score’.

Windsor and Maidenhead took first place due to their low suicide rate and 13th lowest unemployment rate (3.6%). The area also has the highest average size of parks, public gardens and playgrounds combined.

In second place was Salisbury, Wiltshire, followed by Rutland. The 4th happiest area in the UK is the town of Broxbourne in Hertfordshire, just off Runney Med in Surrey County, with Tandridge (also Surrey area) in 6th place.

London’s Kingston-upon-Thames ranked 7th happiest in the UK, followed by Rochford in Essex and Wokingham in Berkshire. At the other end of the chart, Boston ranks as the UK’s fourth-lowest median income (£24,655), the most unhappy place in the UK. It also ranks 12th in terms of working hours.

Things to consider the next time you plan to move (if you can afford it now).

