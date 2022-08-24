A factory downturn almost puts Britain in recession. shrinking the US private sector; Eurozone is in recession | business





Late PS: New home sales in the US fell for the sixth time in July this year, the slowest pace since early 2016. Another sign of slowing growth

Afternoon Summary

It’s time to wrap up a day of disappointing economic data and warnings that the UK and Europe are facing a harsh winter with an energy crisis.

The slowdown in UK factory activity shows that while the UK economy remains weak, there has been a total contraction in the US, Eurozone, Australia and Japan this month.

Recession fears are growing on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean the day after European gas prices closed at all-time highs, pushing the euro below its par with the US dollar.

And as global trade slows, JP Morgan predicts the pound could drop to $1.14, and there is plenty to worry about as pubs and brewers turn to their energy bills.

Today’s main story is:

Richard Partington

The Bank of England may have to raise rates to 4% as early as next year to deal with soaring inflation despite growing risks of a recession amid the cost of living crisis.

Urban traders expect the central bank to more than double its borrowing costs by 1.75% in response to inflation at its highest level in more than 40 years.

The bank’s key benchmark interest rate in developments that will put new pressure on mortgage holders is expected to reach 4% by May 2023, according to the path implied by financial markets.

Here’s the full story:

As we reported yesterday, major mortgage rates have already hit 4% for the first time in nine years.

According to financial data provider Moneyfacts, the new two-year fixed rate has increased by an average of 0.14% since the beginning of this month, and is currently at 4.09%.

World trade growth is also stagnating, according to the latest data from the World Trade Organization (WTO).

The global commodity index reached 100.0, indicating that commodity trading is stable.

The WTO says the reading suggests:

Global commodity trade continued to grow in the second quarter of 2022, but growth is slower than in the first quarter and is likely to remain weak in the second half.

WTO World Trade Indicators Photo: WTO

The US dollar was hit by a sharp decline in US business activity this month.

This pushed the euro on par with the dollar and the pound rose 0.8 cents to $1.184.

Today’s US services sector PMI report is weaker than expected:

The US S&P Global Composite PMI fell to 45.0 from 47.7 in August, remaining at levels consistent with a deep recession.

Paul Ashworth, chief US economist at Capital Economics, said:

Based on historical relationships, this suggests that GDP should shrink at a rate of 3% per year.

Ashworth is also seeing signs that disinflationary pressures are building.

Vendor delivery times and finished goods inventories both reached their highest levels in 21 months, while the input price index reached its lowest level in 19 months.

U.S. private sector production declines at its fastest rate since 2020

Ouch. U.S. private sector production fell at a faster rate this month as U.S. service companies were hit by weak customer demand.

According to a Flash survey of purchasing managers by S&P Globals, output across U.S. companies fell at the fastest rate since August 2020.

The decline in production was extensive, with manufacturers and service providers recording lower activity. Companies in the services sector experienced a steeper decline as activity fell sharply, while producers of goods saw a modest decline in output.

Businesses have faced challenges ranging from material shortages and delayed shipments to recent US interest rate hikes and strong inflationary pressures hitting customer demand.

As a result, the Flash US PMI Composite Output Index fell from 47.7 in July to 45.0 in August.

This marks the second consecutive monthly decline in total business activity.

The services sector was noticeably weaker as the PMI fell to 44.1 (50 indicates stagnation).

Sin Jones, chief economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said the PMI report shows more disconcerting signs of the health of the US private sector.

Demand conditions were triggered by the impact of interest rate hikes and strong inflationary pressures on customer spending, weighing on activity and weakening again.

A gathering cloud spread across the private sector as new orders for services returned to contracted territory, reflecting contracted demand conditions seen in the manufacturing sector.

Excluding the March-May 2020 period, the decline in total production is the steepest since the series began nearly 13 years ago.

Employment grew the slowest in nearly a year, driven by a decline in new orders and continued efforts to curb spending. In response to reports of difficulties finding suitable candidates, companies are starting to state that voluntary turnover will not be replaced immediately due to uncertainty over demand over the next several months.

Updated on 10.23EDT

After the UK energy crisis of 2000, the euro versus the US dollar could push the pound as low as $1.14, JPMorgan warned.

Analysts are concerned that the UK’s energy crisis could cause the pound to fall to its 35-year low seen at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

JPMorgan Private Bank predicts it could fall to $1.14, the level it briefly showed when the UK went into its first phase of lockdown.

Bloomberg has the following story:

Sam Zief, head of global FX strategy at JPorgan Private Bank, said the UK currency, which has already lost 13% against the US dollar this year, has raised concerns that high gas prices will fuel inflation as the economy contracts. He said he was starting to reflect.

Jeep said in an interview that it could reach $1.14 per pound if gasoline prices continue to hold.

A surge in inflation, already above 10%, will hit UK household finances and the threat of shortages could slow economic activity at already struggling factories this month.

Sterling hit below $1.18 against the US dollar this morning, its lowest level since March 2020.

On March 20, 2020, the pandemic plunged into the US dollar, dropping to just above $1.14. This is the lowest level since the mid-1980s.

Pound vs US Dollar since 1980 Photo: Refinitiv

Wall Street opened cautiously with key indexes very flat.

The Dow fell 30.41 points or 0.09 percent from 33,033.20 after opening.

S&P 500 decline 0.19 points or -0.00 percent, AT 4,137.80 after market open

The Nasdaq is up 12.76 points, or 0.10 percent, from 12,394.33 after opening.

Investors await the announcement by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium on Friday. Chairman Powell could take a hawkish stance on inflation and reiterate the Fed’s resolve to keep raising rates to keep inflation down.

London stocks are down today, with a good FTSE 100 down 46 points or 0.6% to 7487.

Macy’s Department Store in Doral, Florida. Photo: Wilfredo Lee/AP

U.S. department store chain Macys has downgraded its outlook for this year as consumers have reduced their inventory levels, resulting in a flood of unsold inventory.

Macy’s beat Wall Street’s forecasts for sales and earnings last quarter, but it also lowered its full-year outlook.

The company is concerned that consumer spending on random items such as clothing will weaken as high inflation takes a hit to household budgets.

CFO Adrian Mitchell told analysts on a conference call that consumers are not as healthy as the previous quarter.

We saw retail traffic decline in areas where apparel sales weakened during the quarter as consumers face higher costs for necessities, particularly groceries.

