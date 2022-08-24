US economy will head into recession by mid-2023, say majority of economists





Former Treasury Department economist David Beckworth said there were a number of signals pointing to a slowing US economy in “Mornings with Maria”.

The overwhelming majority of economists expect the economy to fall into recession next year due to the Federal Reserve’s war on inflation, according to a new survey.

Findings from the National Association of Business Economics (NABE) show that 72% of economists expect an economic slowdown by the middle of next year – or think the economy is already in one.

About 20% of respondents said they thought the economy was already in a recession. Another 20% do not expect a downturn to begin until the second half of next year.

“The survey results reflect many mixed opinions among the panelists,” NABE President David Altig said in a statement. “That in itself suggests there is less clarity than usual on the outlook.”

IS THE UNITED STATES ENTERING A RECESSION?

Gasoline prices are shown at a gas station in Los Angeles, Calif., on July 19, 2022. (Frederic J. BrownAFP via Getty Images/Getty Images)

The survey, conducted between August 1 and 9, interviewed 198 NABE members.

There is a growing consensus on Wall Street that the Federal Reserve will trigger a recession as it fights inflation with a series of aggressive interest rate hikes. Policymakers approved the second consecutive rate hike of 75 basis points in July and indicated that another oversized rate hike is on the table in September, depending on upcoming economic data.

Gross domestic product (GDP), the broadest measure of domestically produced goods and services, has already fallen for two consecutive quarters, with the economy contracting 1.6% from January to March and 0.9% additional during the period from April to June. .

Recessions are technically defined by two consecutive quarters of negative economic growth and are characterized by high unemployment, low or negative GDP growth, declining incomes and slowing retail sales, according to the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER ), which tracks slowdowns.

The drop in economic growth in the second quarter meets the technical, but unofficial, criteria for a recession, which requires a “significant decline in economic activity spread across the economy and lasting for more than a few months.” . Still, the NBER – the semi-official arbiter – may not confirm it immediately as they usually wait up to a year to call it.

The NBER also pointed out that it relies on more data than GDP to determine if there is a recession, such as unemployment and consumer spending, which remained strong in the first six months of the crisis. year. It also takes into account the magnitude of any decline in economic activity.

Conflicting signs about the health of the economy are fueling the debate over the state of the economy: the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits has steadily increased, companies have announced layoffs or hiring freezes, and the housing market is softening.

U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a press conference in Washington on May 4, 2022. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, unemployment fell to a near-historic low of 3.5% in July, and consumers continue to spend heavily, despite searing inflation.

Economists remain divided on whether the economy is officially in recession or not, but they largely agree that it will be nearly impossible to avoid a downturn in the near future as the Federal Reserve attempts to rein in inflation. by cooling consumer demand.

Rising interest rates tend to create higher consumer and business loan rates, which slows the economy by forcing employers to cut spending. Mortgage rates have nearly doubled over the past year, while some credit card issuers have hiked rates to 20%.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said tackling inflation remained the central bank’s No. 1 priority, even if it meant risking a slowdown – although he stressed last month that he would didn’t believe that the United States was currently in a recession.

“We believe there is a need to slow growth,” Powell said in July. “We actually think we need a period of growth below potential in order to create some looseness so that supply can catch up.”

